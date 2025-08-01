Ranbir Kapoor Walks Away From THIS Biopic For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has officially committed to portraying Lord Ram in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated two-part epic, Ramayana. The big-budget project is scheduled for release over two consecutive Diwali - Part One in 2026 and Part Two in 2027. But this big decision was made at a high price: giving up on the long-in-the-works biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Director Anurag Basu, who has been developing the biopic for over a decade, confirmed the news in a recent interview with a newswire. He revealed that Ranbir had to choose between the two ambitious projects due to scheduling conflicts, and ultimately, he chose Ramayana.

"Ranbir had a tough choice in life - Kishore Kumar or Ramayana. It was very difficult for him. In the end, he chose Ramayana, and I think it was the right decision," said Basu.

The Kishore Kumar biopic has been close to both Basu and Kapoor's hearts. The two previously collaborated on Barfi (2012) and Jagga Jasoos (2017), and had long hoped to reunite for this passion project. However, packed schedules and shifting priorities have repeatedly delayed their plans.

"We keep trying to work together, but it's just not happening," Basu said.

With Ranbir Kapoor now out of the picture, new reports indicate that Aamir Khan is being considered for the role of the iconic playback singer. However, Basu remains cautious about confirming anything.

Speaking to a newswire, the filmmaker said, "Until everything is finalised and the contract is signed, I don't think I should speak on it. This project has seen many ups and downs over the years. So, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it happens this time and I go on set with the story, which I've been trying to tell for the last decade. I won't jinx it by speaking about it."

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu's recent directorial, Metro... In Dino, which was released in theatres on July 4, has received positive reviews for its ensemble cast and layered storytelling. He is next going to direct an untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, which was originally intended to be released for Diwali 2025, but according to industry sources, will likely be scheduled for early 2026 instead.