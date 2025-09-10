ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anuparna Roy's Parents React To Her Best Director Win At Venice Film Festival: 'Thought She Was Chasing A Mirage'

Asansol: When the phone rang late at night at a modest home on Kulti College Road in Asansol, the Roy family could hardly believe what they were hearing. Their daughter, Anuparna Roy, had just won the Best Director award in the Orizzonti section at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival for her film Songs of Forgotten Trees.

For her parents, Brahmananda and Manisha Roy, the moment was bittersweet. The pride in their voices was laced with memories of the days when they had dismissed her dreams.

Anuparna Roy's parents once mocked her dreams, now celebrate historic Venice award (Photo: ANI)

When Anuparna quit her stable job in Delhi during the Covid period to pursue filmmaking, her decision was met with resistance at home.

Her father, a retired officer from Eastern Coalfields Limited, remembers his words vividly: "You want to quit your job and make films, are you going to be Satyajit Ray?" Her mother, a housewife, had been equally harsh: "By cinema, we only knew of Uttam-Suchitra films on our black-and-white TV. I thought she was chasing a mirage. I even asked if she had lost her mind."

But Anuparna, stubborn and determined, had replied simply: "One day the whole world will know me." That conviction, once mocked, has now made her parents proud beyond words.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Brahmananda Roy admitted his misjudgment: "We are from a middle-class family. We didn't understand cinema. I never thought quitting her job could take her so far. Today, I am shocked, but also proud."

Mother Manisha added: "The night we got the news, I could not sleep. I kept thinking of her words. She used to say, 'Mom, I'll be the best in the world.' Today, it has come true."

Now, after the win, they are planning a warm homecoming. Manisha has promised to cook her daughter's favourite dishes: mutton curry and hilsa fish, as soon as Anuparna returns from Venice.