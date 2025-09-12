ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | 'I Want To Get Out Of The Spotlight Fast And Focus On My Next': Anuparna Roy After Venice Win

The germ of this story idea came from her grandmother, says Roy. “My nani (grandmother) was a child bride to a 30-year-old guy and my grandfather was already having a child -- a stepdaughter from his ex-wife. Both my grandmother and her stepdaughter were the same age, they became friends and I have seen them running the family without my grandfather being around after he died. There was no male member in the family. I have seen the chemistry between these two women; it was so platonic. Both would share food, take care of the kids. One became the provider and the other started working in a government hospital. My grandmother was looking after the house. It was these two women running the family ... just imagine if there is a possibility, how they don’t need a man in their lives and how they are so vulnerable, they are so open about everything. There was a unity inside the house after the male member was gone. I loved it. Subconsciously the feed was coming from there,” says the young filmmaker.

Backed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and starring newcomers Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, Songs of Forgotten Trees follows the story of two women and how their lives get closely connected in Mumbai. The film is produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi and Ranjan Singh. In the film, one woman is a young migrant and aspiring actress who supports herself through part time sex work while renting out her benefactor’s apartment. She sublets the flat to another migrant, a call-centre worker who has recently arrived in the city. At first, their shared space offers little more than cohabitation, but over time a quiet affinity develops between them. Amid the indifferent hustle of the metropolis, their connection grows through unspoken understanding, small gestures of care, and shared silences, forming a bond shaped by their individual pasts and survival in urban life.

Roy worked in the IT sector until 2022 and then shifted to Mumbai from Delhi. “Before this I was studying journalism which I later quit and worked on two to three jobs while moonlighting. But of course, I come from Purulia in West Bengal, from a tribal village called Narayanpur. It was about a decade ago that I left my home town to pursue English literature in Delhi. I realised that I can write and I can become a writer. Then after graduation I got a lot of exposure towards world cinema from my mentors like Anirban Maity, Paresh Kamdar (Bengali film editors) and director Neeraj Sahai. These are the people who always helped me with knowledge on World cinema. Then I understood and realised that I can also make stuff like this,” she says.

“Yes, it has sunk in now ... sort of,” says Anuparna Roy with a soft laugh. The 31-year-old filmmaker is the winner of the Orizzonti Best Director award at the 82nd Venice Film Festival for Songs of Forgotten Trees, a 77-minute film that is drenched in memories of personal loss, trauma and displacement. She is only the fifth director from the subcontinent, after Satyajit Ray (Golden Lion, Aparajito, 1957), Buddhadeb Dasgupta (Special Director Award, Uttara, 2000), Mira Nair (Golden Lion, Monsoon Wedding, 2001), and Chaitanya Tamhane (Orizzonti Best Film, Court, 2014), to bring home a trophy from the world’s oldest film festival. “It was great to see the film resonate, cutting across geographical, cultural and linguistic barriers. It was particularly special because it is my first film," Roy tells ETV Bharat.

Roy’s film premiered in the Festival’s Orizzonti Competition section, an international competition for films that highlight new trends, with a focus on debut works, young talents, indie features and lesser-known cinema, however, the filmmaker doesn’t want to give any “label” to her work of art. “I have never given any label to my film whether it is a commercial or Indie because I want my audience to give it a name rather than me giving it one or defining it in a different segment. I believe the urge of storytelling should be the priority and utmost important for any kind of cinema. I am just expecting that the audience will connect and resonate with the story. They might like these two girls because they are carrying a lot of stories inside the apartment and I am expecting that it shall go beyond borders, beyond culture, beyond language. There is always a good story and a bad story, a story with which you can resonate or not,” says Roy.

With no studio backing, or expensive sets, or star power, it was Roy’s firm determination that kept her going. “When I was about to make this film, I had no big expectations of stars or heavy cameras, or I needed better sound, my only intention was to make this film. I always felt that I am a newcomer so I would be asking someone who is also a newcomer who will understand me, who will be vulnerable enough to come inside the same apartment to shoot. It was never in my mind to cast a big actor. My biggest apprehension in life was will I be able to debut as a director. And if you ask me what my fear is right now? My fear is what will be happening if I am not able to make my next film. I want to get another producer for it,” she says, further adding, “Seven men have supported this female oriented film which is incredible.”

Anuparna Roy attends the 2025 Closing Ceremony red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

She furthers, “The moment I came to Mumbai I decided I wanted to make this film. I came with a job; it was a different job that was paying me enough to stay in Mumbai. Here you can’t survive without any economical support, hence I took up a job. But when I saw the culture here, I realized every second person is into films and everyone is so accessible. Most film offices were nearby and I straightaway went to Ranjan Sir (Ranjan Singh, producer) and I told him this is third world cinema, there is no male gaze, there is no song and dance, it is a very personal story about two women and how they fall in love with each other, it is about their intimacy, it is about their sexual detachment from men. He told me he would take some time but encouraged me and came back with a ‘Yes’. Then I told him that I want to show this film to Anurag Kashyap with the intention of knowing his opinion. Anurag Sir saw the film and he said he was on board to present the film. One thing led to another and that is how the others came on board. I believe that direction is a decision-making thing but my mentors Paresh Kamdar and Anirban Maity, they have guided me at every moment. More than that they had faith in me, they would give their ideas and inputs but finally leave the decision to me.”

Anuparna Roy receives the Orizzonti Best Director Award for “Songs of Forgotten Trees” at the closing ceremony during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 6, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Roy’s film might remind us of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light (that won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival) as both films are helmed by female directors and focus on women, both talk about the bond between two migrant women in Mumbai, however, Roy clarifies saying that the two films are very different. “Payal Kapadia is talking about heterosexual relationships, patriarchy and the struggle of a wife whose husband is not around yet carrying the burden of the societal tag and the other girl is looking for sexual exploration with her boyfriend but there is absence of sexual liberation. Whereas, my film is talking about two women and their relationship. It is not a typical lesbian film but it is about two migrant women, circumstances that bring them together in the same apartment and they start living together. One is a part-time prostitute, part-time actress and the other girl is working in a call centre, both fall in love but they are not able to express their feelings about each other. My film is not a spiritual journey of All We Imagine As Light. My film was already shot long back before All We Imagine... was released. Migration is secondary in my film but in her film, migration is primary,” explains Roy. “Payal is a very senior filmmaker, she is very mature and respected but I have just started my career. She called and wished me and she has inspired me from her journey,” she adds.

Debutant director Anuparna Roy with Orizzonti Best Director award trophy at the Venice Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

So, has the world of the girl from West Bengal’s Purulia district changed overnight? “Yes, life has changed but now there is a lot of responsibility and this is what Anurag Sir has also advised me. I am not only taking his advice; I have also started living with that advice. There is a lot of fear about when I will make my next film. I have got my script ready and I have started work on it but I am not finding time. I want time so that jald se jald I can get out of this spotlight and work and direct. Now I have to make another film even when I am uncomfortable, I cannot afford to be laidback, the feeling is very heavy; it is not lighter anymore,” says Roy.

She continues, “I never thought of making a film with the thought of an award. I had mentioned to my crew a long time back that ‘Guys, we are not making this film for Festivals or for any award. We are making films because we want to make films and we will definitely take the challenge by sending it to bigger festivals'. We never expected this, it is a happy surprise for all of us,” says Roy, who likes slow, realistic films that talk about human emotions. “That is one genre I like. I don’t like fast moving films,” says Roy, who looks up to women filmmakers like Mira Nair, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar and Kiran Rao among others.

And as the beautiful memories of standing ovations, flash bulbs, audience rooting …from the Venice Film Festival keeps flashing in her mind, Roy, besides planning her next venture, has yet one more struggle – of finding a new apartment in Mumbai. “We completed shooting some of the scenes in November 2023 and then we went for another patchwork in 2024. It was shot in the apartment where I lived in Andheri (Mumbai) and we were thrown out of the apartment after people learnt that we shot the film here (laughs). I shifted to a friend’s place where I am currently staying and now I am looking out for a new flat,” she says.