Anupamaa Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away at 59, Varun Dhawan Mourns His Demise

Mumbai: Popular television actor Rituraj Singh has passed away at the age of 59, confirmed by his colleague and friend, Amit Behl. He suffered a cardiac arrest following recent hospitalisation for a pancreatic illness.

Amit Bhel, a close friend of Rituraj, confirmed the heartbreaking news to a digital platform, stating, "Yes, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed away." Details regarding Rituraj’s final rites are not yet available.

The sudden loss of Rituraj Singh has deeply saddened the entertainment industry, with numerous fans expressing their condolences on social media platforms. Rituraj Singh was renowned for his roles in various television shows including Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kutumb, Abhay 3, and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. He also made appearances in successful films such as Satyamev Jayate 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, where he portrayed Varun Dhawan’s father.

Varun took to social media to mourn Rituraj's demise and shared a screenshot of their scene from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Expressing grief. he wrote, "RIP Rituraj Sir. Had such a wonderful time working with him and had just met him a few months back on sets of Baby John. Om Shanti"

Varun Dhawan Mourns Rituraj Singh's Demise

Reflecting on his career journey, Rituraj shared, "On the small screen, I have worked for all channels, and every maker has repeated me multiple times. Now, the same thing is happening with OTT and films. Before I finish one, I have something or the other in hand. I started with a children’s theatre group when I was 12 years old and at 17, I joined the professional group of Barry John. I did theatre with him for 12 years, thereafter two English films, and in 1993, I did my first TV show and kept doing for 25 years. Now, it’s all about films and digital space."