Guess Who Captured Anupam Kher's Heartfelt Cannes Moment with De Niro? Hint: She's Close To The Hollywood Icon

Hyderabad: After 23 years since his directorial debut with Om Jai Jagdish, veteran actor Anupam Kher has returned to the director’s chair with Tanvi The Great. His second directorial venture is all set to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Kher has already arrived at the French Riviera for the occasion.

At Cannes 2025, Kher had a heartwarming reunion with his Silver Linings Playbook co-star and close friend, Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. The 81-year-old actor was honoured with the Palme d’Or for Lifetime Achievement at the 78th edition of the festival.

Kher later shared a video on social media capturing the emotional moment when De Niro warmly embraced him and even planted a gentle kiss on his cheek. In a heartfelt note, Kher expressed his deep appreciation for their friendship, calling it one of the “biggest blessings” of his life.

Speaking about the reunion, Kher wrote:

“It was the most amazing feeling to meet my friend Robert De Niro, his graceful wife #Tiffany, and their beautiful daughter Jia in Cannes! Their love and affection touched me deeply.”

In the video, Kher can be heard expressing his joy at meeting De Niro again, mentioning that although they don’t meet frequently, some relationships are like the pause button on a tape recorder; you just pause and resume exactly where you left off.

De Niro reciprocated the affection by kissing Kher on the cheek and smiling warmly. Kher also mentioned that he told De Niro about the world premiere of Tanvi The Great in Cannes, and introduced him to lead actress Shubhangi (Tanvi) and other members of the crew. He even showed him the first poster of the film, which De Niro appreciated.

“Thank you, dearest Mr. De Niro, for your love, warmth, that wonderful hug, the delicious lunch, and your infectious brilliance over the years!” Kher wrote. He also thanked De Niro's girlfriend Tiffany Chen. "A big THANK YOU to dearest #Tiffany for your hospitality and generosity! And for shooting this video!"

De Niro and Tiffany made heads turned heads at the Cannes red carpet as they walked hand-in-hand twinning in black. De Niro and Tiffany are said to have met on the sets of the 2015 movie. The duo sparked dating rumours after several outings together including vacation in France. In April 2023, they welcomed their baby daughter Gia.

Coming back to Tanvi The Great, the film will premiere on May 17 in the Marché du Film segment of the Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen.