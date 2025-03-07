Anupam Kher Turns 70: How the Actor Overcame Financial Crisis and Battled Facial Paralysis to Become a Bollywood Icon

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was born on March 7, 1955, in Shimla, India. He turned 70 today. The actor with over 540 films in his filmography needs no introduction. With a career spanning over four decades, Kher has established himself as one of the most versatile actors. Known for his powerful performances and an unmatched ability to adapt to diverse roles, Kher has featured not just in some of Bollywood's most iconic works but has also proved his mettle in Hollywood. From playing a father in his debut to portraying negative characters with remarkable depth, the septuagenarian's journey is one of resilience, reinvention, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Unconventional Acting Debut in Saaransh (1984)

Anupam Kher's breakthrough role came with Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh in 1984, where he portrayed an elderly father grappling with the loss of his son. The role was not only a bold choice but also an unconventional debut for someone so young, making Kher stand out in a crowd of mainstream actors. His portrayal of a grieving father, filled with vulnerability and strength, won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

At a time when most actors were trying to fit into conventional roles, Kher's fearless choice of playing a 65-year-old father at the age of 29 earned him widespread recognition. This role was a turning point in his career and solidified his reputation as an actor who was unafraid of taking risks, even if it meant stepping outside the usual hero mold.

The Setbacks: Bankruptcy, Facial Paralysis, and Personal Struggles

Despite his early success, Kher's career faced significant setbacks, including financial struggles and health issues. In the early 2000s, Kher found himself almost bankrupt. His foray into business ventures failed miserably, and at one point, his bank account had a mere Rs 4000. While most would have been discouraged, Kher refused to be defeated by his circumstances. Instead of blaming the world or wallowing in self-pity, he chose to work harder and rebuild his life from scratch.

In an interview, Kher recalled the period of bankruptcy when he almost lost both his home and office. He turned his bankruptcy into an opportunity, performing a play about his struggles during that time. Kher has been vocal about how he is a 'sum total of his failures' and how each challenge strengthened his resolve to succeed.

Kher also faced a severe personal challenge in the form of facial paralysis, which struck him before an important shoot for the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994). The doctor advised him to rest and cancel the shoot, but Kher, ever determined, decided to carry on. Despite being physically weak, he completed the scene that day, demonstrating his incredible professionalism and dedication to his craft.

A New Beginning After 60

Despite reaching what many might consider the twilight of their career after turning 60, Anupam showed no signs of slowing down. Instead of thinking about retirement, he continued to explore new opportunities. His decision to star in international projects and take on roles that challenged his abilities marked a new chapter in his career.

Kher's journey has been nothing short of inspirational. From facing financial turmoil and health issues to becoming one of the most respected actors in Bollywood, his story is a testament to the power of perseverance.