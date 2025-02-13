ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anupam Kher Teams Up with Prabhas for His 544th Film

Anupam Kher announces his 544th film alongside Prabhas. The untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Actors Prabhas and Anupam Kher
Actors Prabhas and Anupam Kher (Photo: IANS)
author img

By IANS

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday announced that he will be sharing screen space with the ‘Bahubali of Indian cinema’ Prabhas for his 544th film, which is yet untitled.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Prabhas. In the image. The veteran star is seen hugging the pan-India star. For the caption, he wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!”

He shared that the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for making movies such as Sita Ramam. “The film is directed by the very talented #HanuRaghavapidi!And produced by a wonderful team of producers of @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant @sudeepchatterjee.isc is the #Dop!” Kamaal ki kahaani hai aur kya chahiye life main doston!” he added.

Anupam brought out the actor in OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal recently. Anupam shared a video of him giving a few lines to Agarwal so that he can enact a scene. In the video, Anupam is heard giving a line about how the character enacted by the founder who had money would have been like Agarwal.

After eleven takes and pearls of wisdom on acting given by Anupam, Agarwal gets it and enacts the scene superbly. For the caption, Anupam, who also has an acting school, wrote: “When I brought out the actor in #Oyo Founder #RiteshAgarwal! I believe there is an actor in every person. In fact anybody can act. That is the tagline of my acting school @actorprepares!”

He added: “So, It was great fun to do this acting exercise with #Ritesh! And I must say he was very cool about it. And did a great job! By the way, the lesson was given free! Jai Ho! #Acting #Lesson.”

Read More

  1. Anupam Kher Meets 'One of Favourite Persons' Jr NTR, Expresses Admiration for His 'Work'
  2. Bald and Beautiful: Anupam Kher Buys Comb from Street Seller in a Heartwarming Gesture - Watch
  3. A. R. Rahman Roasts Samay, Ranveer Over India's Got Latent Row; Boney Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashoke Pandit Also React

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday announced that he will be sharing screen space with the ‘Bahubali of Indian cinema’ Prabhas for his 544th film, which is yet untitled.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Prabhas. In the image. The veteran star is seen hugging the pan-India star. For the caption, he wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!”

He shared that the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for making movies such as Sita Ramam. “The film is directed by the very talented #HanuRaghavapidi!And produced by a wonderful team of producers of @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant @sudeepchatterjee.isc is the #Dop!” Kamaal ki kahaani hai aur kya chahiye life main doston!” he added.

Anupam brought out the actor in OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal recently. Anupam shared a video of him giving a few lines to Agarwal so that he can enact a scene. In the video, Anupam is heard giving a line about how the character enacted by the founder who had money would have been like Agarwal.

After eleven takes and pearls of wisdom on acting given by Anupam, Agarwal gets it and enacts the scene superbly. For the caption, Anupam, who also has an acting school, wrote: “When I brought out the actor in #Oyo Founder #RiteshAgarwal! I believe there is an actor in every person. In fact anybody can act. That is the tagline of my acting school @actorprepares!”

He added: “So, It was great fun to do this acting exercise with #Ritesh! And I must say he was very cool about it. And did a great job! By the way, the lesson was given free! Jai Ho! #Acting #Lesson.”

Read More

  1. Anupam Kher Meets 'One of Favourite Persons' Jr NTR, Expresses Admiration for His 'Work'
  2. Bald and Beautiful: Anupam Kher Buys Comb from Street Seller in a Heartwarming Gesture - Watch
  3. A. R. Rahman Roasts Samay, Ranveer Over India's Got Latent Row; Boney Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashoke Pandit Also React

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRABHASANUPAM KHER FILM WITH PRABHASENTERTAINMENT NEWSBOLLYWOOD ACTOR ANUPAM KHER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.