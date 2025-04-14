Cannes 2025: Anupam Kher's Second Directorial Tanvi The Great To Have World Premiere At Film Festival

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher's second directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film will be showcased as part of the Marché du Film section, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema on the international stage.

Anupam Kher On Tanvi The Great

Speaking about the film's selection at Cannes, Anupam Kher expressed his excitement and deep emotional connection with the project. "I've always wanted to create a film with a universal theme - one that transcends boundaries and connects with hearts everywhere. Tanvi The Great is a story born from deep passion and purpose," he said.

The film is set to resonate with audiences worldwide. "It's a film from our hearts, and I believe it will resonate just as deeply with audiences in Ahmedabad as it will in America," Kher added. The music for Tanvi The Great has been composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, whose musical brilliance has added depth and emotion to the film's narrative. "His artistry has elevated Tanvi The Great in ways I had only dreamt of. I am truly humbled to present Tanvi The Great our labour of love to the world," said Kher.

Tanvi The Great marks Anupam Kher's return to direction after more than two decades, following his debut directorial film Om Jai Jagdish (2002), which starred Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Strengthening the film's global journey, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) recently came on board as co-producers. Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Kher stated, "Having NFDC as a co-producer strengthens our journey in bringing this powerful story to audiences worldwide."

Indian Films Premiering At Cannes 2025

Apart from Tanvi The Great, Indian cinema will have another proud moment at Cannes 2025, with director Neeraj Ghaywan returning to the festival. A decade after his acclaimed debut Masaan premiered in the Un Certain Regard section, Ghaywan's second feature film Homebound will also screen under the same category this year. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The Cannes premiere of these Indian films will be followed by a world tour of screenings in major cities, including London, New York, and Los Angeles, taking these powerful stories to a wider international audience. The screening of Tanvi The Great will be introduced by Anupam Kher himself, alongside the cast and crew, with several A-listers expected to attend.