'Wouldn't Do What He Did': Anupam Kher On Diljit Dosanjh Working With Hania Aamir In Sardaar Ji 3

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed his views on the ongoing issue with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh choosing to star opposite Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. Kher did say that Diljit has the right to pursue his decision professionally, but personally, he would not do it, given the current situation with India and Pakistan.

Kher explained in a newswire interview that "it is his fundamental right. He has total freedom to exercise that right and should be allowed that. But maybe I wouldn't do what he did." Kher articulated his position and highlighted the emotional burden of his decision with a strong metaphor. "I'm not that great that I could see my sister's sindoor get destroyed for art," he said.

He likened India to his home and Pakistan to a neighbor who had harmed his family. "If someone slapped my father, I wouldn't invite them home just because they play good tabla or sing well," Kher added. His remarks come amid growing criticism of Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration with Hania Aamir, especially following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Indian tourists were killed.

Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took a strong stance against the film and Dosanjh, calling for a permanent boycott of the artist. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they demanded the suspension of all of Dosanjh's social media accounts in India, a ban on his songs and films across digital platforms, and rejection of all his future film certifications by the CBFC.

The film, Sardaar Ji 3, released internationally on June 27 but did not see a release in India.