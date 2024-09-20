ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anticipation Peaks as Netflix Drops Teaser for Squid Game Season Two - Watch

Hyderabad: Netflix has officially released the teaser for the highly anticipated second season of its global hit Squid Game. The teaser was unveiled during the streaming service's annual Geeked Week festival held in Atlanta, Georgia. Three years after the explosive success of the first season, which chronicled the harrowing contest involving 456 financially desperate players in a deadly children's game for a chance to win 45.6 billion won, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

The new teaser reintroduces Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456, who finds himself once again embroiled in the life-or-death games. The teaser opens with a tense scene featuring Gi-hun, with a gun in hand, facing an approaching masked figure. It quickly transitions to a glimpse of new participants, all poised to enter the perilous games once more.

A narrator proclaims, "We're ready to start the game." The official synopsis read: "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind." This time, Gi-hun plunges back into the mysterious survival game, joining new players who have gathered for another chance at the staggering prize.

Returning alongside Jung-jae are renowned South Korean actors Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, who captivated audiences in the previous season. They will be joined by a talented ensemble of newcomers, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an. Fans can mark their calendars, as Squid Game season two is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2023.