Anticipation for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Soars with Buzz about Selfie with Bujji and 3D Release

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 27, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

Updated : May 27, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

The team of Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is leaving no stone unturned to build anticipation around the film. The latest buzz hints that the makers might allow fans a chance to have closer look at Bujji, Prabhas' futuristic car from the sci-fi drama. With the release date set for June 27, reports of a potential 3D release adds to the excitement, though no official confirmation has been made.

Hyderabad: The makers of Prabhas' highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD recently unveiled a futuristic car, Bujji, at Ramoji Film City. The positive response to this promotional stunt has prompted the team to plan an extensive tour across major Indian cities, offering fans a unique chance to get up close with the futuristic car and even take a selfie with it.

This unconventional approach to promotion highlights the film's ambition to push the boundaries of Indian cinema. By shifting the focus from the star power of its lead actors to the futuristic car, Kalki 2898 AD is breaking away from traditional promotional campaigns. This bold strategy aligns perfectly with the film's futuristic narrative, underscoring its commitment to delivering an immersive cinematic experience.

The customised car's launch has successfully grabbed the attention of the masses, and rumours are circulating about the film's potential release in 3D format. Although there has been no official update from the makers regarding the 3D version, the clock is ticking, with only a month left until the film's scheduled release on June 27, 2024. It remains to be seen how the makers will plan their marketing campaign in the coming days.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a unique blend of mythological and sci-fi elements. The film boasts an impressive cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Produced by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the musical score is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

