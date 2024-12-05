ANR's Statue at Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Wedding Makes for a Surreal Moment, Have You Seen These Unseen Pics?

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, which took place on December 4, 2024, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, has become the talk of the town, with glimpses from their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony quickly going viral. The star-studded event, held in an intimate yet grand setting, was all about Telugu culture and family bonds. Both Naga and Sobhita began a new chapter in their lives with the blessings of the former's grandfather ANR.

The ceremony was a grand affair, with Naga Chaitanya wearing a traditional dhoti and Sobhita Dhulipala looking stunning in a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with intricate zari work. The saree, adorned with real gold zari, was complemented by statement jewellery, including a maathapatti, bajubandh, and a kamarbandh, making her the epitome of grace and tradition. Sobhita's bridal look was further elevated by her temple jewellery, adding to the cultural richness of the ceremony.

It was graced by an array of stars from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Nayanthara, PV Sindhu, and Jr. NTR, along with family members from both the Akkineni and Daggubati families.

Heartwarming moments from Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala's traditional Telugu wedding ceremony (Photo: X)

The wedding was held at Annapurna Studios, a venue of great sentimental value to the Akkineni family. Established in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills holds a special place as evident by a picture shared by Chiranjeevi. The couple exchanged wedding vows in front of ANR's statue, making the big day even more special.

Naga's father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, shared the first official images of the newlyweds on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, expressing immense joy and gratitude. Nagarjuna's heartfelt message read: "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita- you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He also reflected on the deeper significance of the wedding, mentioning that it took place under the blessings of Akkineni Nageswara Rao's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. Mentioning the legendary ANR, he wrote, "It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey."

Pellikoduku Ceremony and Pre-Wedding Glimpses

Before the wedding, the couple had celebrated several pre-wedding rituals, including the joyous 'Pellikoduku' ceremony. This traditional pre-wedding ritual involves purifying the groom with holy ingredients to prepare him for marriage. Rana Daggubati, who shares a close bond with Naga Chaitanya, dropped a delightful picture from the ceremony on social media.

In the picture, Rana can be seen smiling alongside Naga, who wore a light golden kurta, while he sported a white kurta with a floral-printed stole. The two cousins shared a moment of joy, as Rana captioned the post 'Pellikodudu,' a term that refers to the groom in Telugu.

Rana's wife, Miheeka Daggubati, also shared unseen moments from the wedding, delighting fans with intimate photos from the wedding festivities. One photo showed Naga Chaitanya laughing with his family, another captured a monochromatic shot of Chay, while a third featured Miheeka with her girl gang.

Now, with their wedding pictures lighting up social media, fans, and well-wishers continue to shower the couple with blessings and best wishes for a lifetime of love and happiness.