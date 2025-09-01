Anoop Lokkur's Kannada Film Don't Tell Mother Chosen For Busan Film Festival 2025 Line-up

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anoop Lokkur is all set to make his global debut with his first Kannada feature Don't Tell Mother. The Indo-Australian production will have its World Premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in the Windows To Asian Cinema segment. The festival runs from September 17 to 26, 2025.

This segment showcases a variety of voices from all over Asia and features both new and established filmmakers and allows audiences to see the latest trends in Asian cinema.

A Personal Touch

Don't Tell Mother is set in Bangalore in the early 1990s and tells the story of Aakash, a young boy. Played by Siddharth Swaroop, Aakash is nine years old and mischievous. At school, he suffers corporal punishment from a harsh math teacher. At home, his mother Amma, played by Aishwarya Dinesh, carries the invisible burden of a patriarchal society. His younger brother Adi, played by Anirudh P. Keserker, provides comfort. The father, played by Karthik Nagarajan, represents the family's traditional structure.

The film paints a sensitive portrait of how love and pain often go hand in hand in family life. When tragedy strikes, the family is forced to confront hidden emotions and unspoken truths.

Director's Inspiration

Anoop Lokkur says the film is deeply personal. It draws from his own childhood experiences in Bangalore. Speaking about the project, he shared, "Don't Tell Mother is the most personal thing I've ever made. It comes from a vulnerable place, memories of my childhood and the love I have for my mother. Writing it helped me understand her struggles in a way I hadn't before. To now have our World Premiere at Busan feels almost unreal. I'm so grateful to the programmers for believing in our film, and I hope audiences connect with it."

Lokkur reveals that two childhood incidents shaped the story. One was the trauma of being caned at school for talking in class. The other was a frightening hospital visit for his younger brother. Both experiences left a lasting impact on him.

At the core of the film is his mother, a woman balancing her own aspirations with the demands of family life. Lokkur says the film is also about women who sacrifice their dreams in silence and the way society often ignores their struggles.

An International Collaboration

Don't Tell Mother is an Indo-Australian co-production. It is produced under Papunu Films and East Reel Films. The film is shot by Mathew Jenkins, edited by Pavan Bhat, and co-produced by Nishil Sheth and Karan Kadam. The film has a runtime of 89 minutes, a 1.66:1 aspect ratio, and is made in Kannada.

About the Director

Anoop Lokkur is based in Melbourne but grew up in Bangalore. He first studied international business and worked in the corporate world before turning to cinema. He trained in filmmaking at the Victorian College of the Arts.

His short film Long Distance screened at major festivals like the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) and Palm Springs ShortFest. It was later acquired by Canal+. In 2019, he was accepted into the MIFF Accelerator Lab which supports filmmakers such as Taika Waititi and Justin Kurzel.

