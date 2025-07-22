Anne Hathaway Teases First Look From The Devil Wears Prada 2; All About Fashion-Fuelled Sequel Inside

Hyderabad: The fashion world is buzzing once again, as Anne Hathaway officially teased her return as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Nearly two decades after the original film became a pop culture classic, the sequel is finally in production - and fans are thrilled.

Filming for the highly anticipated sequel began in late June 2025, with a release date set for May 1, 2026 - exactly 20 years after the original film released. Hathaway recently took to Instagram to unveil two glimpses of her character: one photo featuring Andy dressed in a sophisticated dark green tailored suit, and another video showing her twirling in a flowing multicolored sundress in front of a massive '2,' clearly symbolising the sequel. Her caption read: "Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2."

The Devil Wears Prada Plot

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) based on the best selling novel by Laurent Weisberger and directed by David Frankel tells the story of journalism graduate Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) as she navigates the difficult world of high fashion as the summer junior assistant to editor Miranda Priestly- played by Meryl Streep (in an Oscar nominated performance.) The film became an instant hit and established a place in both fashion and film history.

Returning And New Cast Members In Sequel

The sequel reunites Hathaway with original cast members Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, while also introducing a host of new faces. Among them are Kenneth Branagh (as Miranda Priestly's husband), Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, and Simone Ashley. Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, and returning actors Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman round out the diverse cast. David Frankel is directing again, and Aline Brosh McKenna is back as the original screenwriter.

What To Expect From DWP 2

Although plot details are being kept mum, some media reports claim that the sequel would focus on Miranda Priestly, as she navigates through the decline of the print magazine industry. With old cast members, stylish costumes, and an updated contemporary setting, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is looking like a highly anticipated 2026 film.