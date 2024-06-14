Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 4th Death Anniversary, Drops Late Actor's Unseen Pic

Hyderabad: On the fourth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, actor Ankita Lokhande Jain shared a heartfelt tribute, reminiscing about the beloved actor. The former couple, who co-starred in Pavitra Rishta and shared a bond from 2010 to 2016, remained close despite parting ways.

Remembering SSR on his death anniversary, Ankita took to Instagram, sharing an unseen photo of Sushant clad in a grey sleeveless T-shirt and shorts, accompanied by his cherished pet Fudge. While Ankita didn't caption the post, she added the soulful melody of "Heartbeat" from Kal Ho Naa Ho, evoking poignant memories.

Sushant's tragic demise on June 14, 2020, sent shockwaves across the nation, leaving behind a void that remains unfilled. Amidst ongoing speculations and investigations, his father took Fudge, the faithful companion, to Patna, Bihar, where the loyal pet spent three more years before joining his beloved master. The circumstances surrounding Sushant's death led to a fervent demand for justice, culminating in a thorough CBI investigation, aiming to unravel the truth from various angles.

Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 4th Death Anniversary (Instagram)

In her personal life, Ankita has moved forward, tying the knot with businessman Vicky Jain. The couple's journey was not without its share of public scrutiny, notably during their participation in Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Ankita showcased her acting prowess in the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda, portraying significant roles in the biographical drama.

Earlier in the day, Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, poured her heart out on social media, expressing the enduring pain and unanswered queries surrounding her brother's untimely departure. Likewise, Sushant's close friend, Mahesh Shetty, echoed the sentiments of countless fans, urging for closure and justice. His poignant question, "How much longer?" resonated deeply, encapsulating the collective yearning for resolution in the ongoing saga of Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy.