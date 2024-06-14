ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 4th Death Anniversary, Drops Late Actor's Unseen Pic

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Ankita Lokhande Jain commemorated Sushant Singh Rajput's fourth death anniversary with sharing an unseen photo of the late actor with his pet dog Fudge. Her tribute included the tune of "Heartbeat" from Kal Ho Naa Ho, evoking emotional nostalgia from their Pavitra Rishta days.

Ankita Lokhande Jain commemorated Sushant Singh Rajput's fourth death anniversary with sharing an unseen photo of the late actor with his pet dog Fudge. Her tribute included the tune of "Heartbeat" from Kal Ho Naa Ho, evoking emotional nostalgia from their Pavitra Rishta days.
Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary (IANS)

Hyderabad: On the fourth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, actor Ankita Lokhande Jain shared a heartfelt tribute, reminiscing about the beloved actor. The former couple, who co-starred in Pavitra Rishta and shared a bond from 2010 to 2016, remained close despite parting ways.

Remembering SSR on his death anniversary, Ankita took to Instagram, sharing an unseen photo of Sushant clad in a grey sleeveless T-shirt and shorts, accompanied by his cherished pet Fudge. While Ankita didn't caption the post, she added the soulful melody of "Heartbeat" from Kal Ho Naa Ho, evoking poignant memories.

Sushant's tragic demise on June 14, 2020, sent shockwaves across the nation, leaving behind a void that remains unfilled. Amidst ongoing speculations and investigations, his father took Fudge, the faithful companion, to Patna, Bihar, where the loyal pet spent three more years before joining his beloved master. The circumstances surrounding Sushant's death led to a fervent demand for justice, culminating in a thorough CBI investigation, aiming to unravel the truth from various angles.

Ankita Lokhande Jain commemorated Sushant Singh Rajput's fourth death anniversary with sharing an unseen photo of the late actor with his pet dog Fudge. Her tribute included the tune of
Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 4th Death Anniversary (Instagram)

In her personal life, Ankita has moved forward, tying the knot with businessman Vicky Jain. The couple's journey was not without its share of public scrutiny, notably during their participation in Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Ankita showcased her acting prowess in the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda, portraying significant roles in the biographical drama.

Earlier in the day, Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, poured her heart out on social media, expressing the enduring pain and unanswered queries surrounding her brother's untimely departure. Likewise, Sushant's close friend, Mahesh Shetty, echoed the sentiments of countless fans, urging for closure and justice. His poignant question, "How much longer?" resonated deeply, encapsulating the collective yearning for resolution in the ongoing saga of Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy.

Read More

  1. Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary
  2. Couldn’t say goodbye but...: Disha Patani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story clocks in seven years
  3. Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput: He was a pure soul, couldn't bear industry politics

TAGGED:

SUSHANT SINGH 4TH DEATH ANNIVERSARYCELEBS REMEMBER SSRSUSHANT SINGH RAJPUTANKITA LOKHANDE REMEMBERS SSR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.