ANK Theatre To Bring Agha Hashar Kashmiri's Sita Banbas To Mumbai Theatres Ahead of Its Golden Jubilee

ANK Theatre Marks 49 Years With Grand Retelling of Sita Banbas ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST 2 Min Read

Mumbai: ANK Theatre, one of India's longest-standing theatre groups, is celebrating its 49th anniversary with a grand new production, Sita Banbas. Directed by acclaimed theatre director Atul Tiwari, the play reimagines one of the most emotional episodes of the Ramayan - the exile of Sita. Originally written in 1928 by playwright Agha Hashar Kashmiri, Sita Banbas revives a near-century-old classic that blends myth, drama, and philosophy. The story revisits Sita's banishment from Ayodhya after Ram, bowing to public opinion, exiled her despite her devotion and sacrifice. In exile, Sita finds refuge in Rishi Valmiki's ashram, where she gives birth to twins Lav and Kush, setting the stage for one of the most dramatic climaxes ever staged in Indian theatre. ANK Theatre Marks 49 Years With Grand Retelling of Sita Banbas (Photo: Special Arrangement) A Modern Lens on a Timeless Tale Director Atul Tiwari describes the play as "a treat to watch and an experience to shake, shock, stir and jolt us." Inspired by the grandeur of the Parsi Theatre tradition, Sita Banbas is presented with painted curtains, stylised dialogue, rich live music, and a large ensemble of actors, singers, and dancers. ANK Theatre Marks 49 Years With Grand Retelling of Sita Banbas (Photo: Special Arrangement)