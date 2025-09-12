ANK Theatre To Bring Agha Hashar Kashmiri's Sita Banbas To Mumbai Theatres Ahead of Its Golden Jubilee
ANK Theatre celebrates its 49th anniversary with Sita Banbas, a grand retelling of Sita's exile, directed by Atul Tiwari.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Mumbai: ANK Theatre, one of India's longest-standing theatre groups, is celebrating its 49th anniversary with a grand new production, Sita Banbas. Directed by acclaimed theatre director Atul Tiwari, the play reimagines one of the most emotional episodes of the Ramayan - the exile of Sita.
Originally written in 1928 by playwright Agha Hashar Kashmiri, Sita Banbas revives a near-century-old classic that blends myth, drama, and philosophy. The story revisits Sita's banishment from Ayodhya after Ram, bowing to public opinion, exiled her despite her devotion and sacrifice. In exile, Sita finds refuge in Rishi Valmiki's ashram, where she gives birth to twins Lav and Kush, setting the stage for one of the most dramatic climaxes ever staged in Indian theatre.
A Modern Lens on a Timeless Tale
Director Atul Tiwari describes the play as "a treat to watch and an experience to shake, shock, stir and jolt us." Inspired by the grandeur of the Parsi Theatre tradition, Sita Banbas is presented with painted curtains, stylised dialogue, rich live music, and a large ensemble of actors, singers, and dancers.
"Sita is often forgotten in today's conversations about Ram," Tiwari explains, adding, "But her dignity, wisdom, and courage embody the ultimate sacrifice. This play gives us a 360-degree view of her journey, while reminding us of her strength."
For producer and actor Preeta Mathur Thakur, the story also carries deep personal meaning. "Ram has always been celebrated as the ideal king. But where was Sita in all this? Sita Banbas shows us her journey of self-discovery and liberation. She is not just a queen in exile, but a woman of wisdom and strength," she said.
Production Scale And Staging
The team has more than two dozen performers, music by Amod Bhatt, and stagecraft that combines big spectacle with emotional depth. Kashmiri's writing is dramatic, with comparisons often made of it to that of Shakespeare. There is certainly going to be an unforgettable climax, and the production prepares to pack a punch with themes of love, duty and justice.
Show Details
- 30th September 2025: Premiere - Prithvi Theatre (6 PM & 9 PM)
- 1st October 2025: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu (6 PM & 9 PM)
- 4th October 2025: Nehru Centre, Worli (7.30 PM)
- 5th October 2025: Balgandharva Rangmandir, Bandra (7.30 PM)
- 11th October 2025: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point (7 PM)
- Language: Hindi | Duration: 2 hrs 10 mins (with interval) | Age: 6+
A Salute to Dinesh Thakur's Legacy
As ANK approaches its 49th year and prepares for its golden jubilee in 2026, Sita Banbas serves as a tribute to the theatre group's founder-director Dinesh Thakur and also provides a bold new chapter for the company's repertoire.
