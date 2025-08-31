ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anjali Raghav Breaks Silence On Pawan Singh's Apology For Inappropriate Touching

Bhojpuri actress Anjali Raghav has reacted to singer-actor Pawan Singh's apology for inappropriately touching her on stage during a Lucknow event.

Bhojpuri actors Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav
Bhojpuri actors Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Bhojpuri actress Anjali Raghav has reacted to singer-actor Pawan Singh's apology after a viral video from a Lucknow event sparked controversy.

Anjali said she has forgiven him and does not want to stretch the matter further. Reposting his message, she wrote, "Pawan Singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai. Wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai. Maine unhe maaf kar dia hai. Mai is baat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti. Jai Shree Ram."

Pawan Singh's Apology

On Saturday night, Pawan Singh shared a note addressing the issue. He wrote, "Due to a busy schedule, Anjali ji, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about this matter, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are all artists. Even then, if you felt hurt by any of my actions or behaviour, I sincerely apologise for that."

What Happened at Lucknow Event

The controversy began after a video from the Lucknow event went viral. In the clip, Anjali, dressed in a golden saree, was addressing the crowd while Pawan, in a white coat and trousers, stood beside her.

As she spoke, Pawan placed his hand on her waist. At first, Anjali smiled and continued, but when he repeated the gesture, she looked visibly uncomfortable. At one point, he even asked her to move her hand, but she refused. He kept his hand there until finally stepping back and saying "Okay."

The clip spread quickly online. Many social media users, especially on Reddit, criticised Pawan Singh for touching her inappropriately on stage.

Anjali's Instagram Reaction

Before the apology, Anjali had opened up about the incident in a series of Instagram videos. She admitted she had been deeply disturbed.

Speaking in Hindi, she said, "For the past two days, I've been very disturbed. I keep receiving DMs asking why I didn't react, why I didn't take action, why I didn't slap him, about the Lucknow incident. Some people are even blaming me; some memes say, 'She was laughing, she was enjoying it.' Do you really think I would be happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?"

Her statements gained support from fans who appreciated her courage to speak up despite criticism.

About Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri singers and actors. He is best known for the hit song Lolipop Lagelu. Recently, he also sang for Bollywood films like Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Read More

  1. Priya Marathe Of Pavitra Rishta Fame Dies At 38 After Cancer Battle
  2. Bigg Boss 19 Day 6: Salman Schools Contestants In Weekend Ka Vaar Ahead Of Elimination; Calls Ashnoor Weakest Soldier
  3. By Owning His Privileges, Is Aryan Khan Making Things Easier For Himself?

Hyderabad: Bhojpuri actress Anjali Raghav has reacted to singer-actor Pawan Singh's apology after a viral video from a Lucknow event sparked controversy.

Anjali said she has forgiven him and does not want to stretch the matter further. Reposting his message, she wrote, "Pawan Singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai. Wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai. Maine unhe maaf kar dia hai. Mai is baat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti. Jai Shree Ram."

Pawan Singh's Apology

On Saturday night, Pawan Singh shared a note addressing the issue. He wrote, "Due to a busy schedule, Anjali ji, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about this matter, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are all artists. Even then, if you felt hurt by any of my actions or behaviour, I sincerely apologise for that."

What Happened at Lucknow Event

The controversy began after a video from the Lucknow event went viral. In the clip, Anjali, dressed in a golden saree, was addressing the crowd while Pawan, in a white coat and trousers, stood beside her.

As she spoke, Pawan placed his hand on her waist. At first, Anjali smiled and continued, but when he repeated the gesture, she looked visibly uncomfortable. At one point, he even asked her to move her hand, but she refused. He kept his hand there until finally stepping back and saying "Okay."

The clip spread quickly online. Many social media users, especially on Reddit, criticised Pawan Singh for touching her inappropriately on stage.

Anjali's Instagram Reaction

Before the apology, Anjali had opened up about the incident in a series of Instagram videos. She admitted she had been deeply disturbed.

Speaking in Hindi, she said, "For the past two days, I've been very disturbed. I keep receiving DMs asking why I didn't react, why I didn't take action, why I didn't slap him, about the Lucknow incident. Some people are even blaming me; some memes say, 'She was laughing, she was enjoying it.' Do you really think I would be happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?"

Her statements gained support from fans who appreciated her courage to speak up despite criticism.

About Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri singers and actors. He is best known for the hit song Lolipop Lagelu. Recently, he also sang for Bollywood films like Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Read More

  1. Priya Marathe Of Pavitra Rishta Fame Dies At 38 After Cancer Battle
  2. Bigg Boss 19 Day 6: Salman Schools Contestants In Weekend Ka Vaar Ahead Of Elimination; Calls Ashnoor Weakest Soldier
  3. By Owning His Privileges, Is Aryan Khan Making Things Easier For Himself?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAWAN SINGH APOLOGYANJALI RAGHAV VIRAL VIDEOBHOJPURI ACTRESS ANJALI RAGHAVPAWAN SINGH CONTROVERSYANJALI RAGHAV PAWAN SINGH INCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.