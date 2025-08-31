ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anjali Raghav Breaks Silence On Pawan Singh's Apology For Inappropriate Touching

On Saturday night, Pawan Singh shared a note addressing the issue. He wrote, "Due to a busy schedule, Anjali ji, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about this matter, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are all artists. Even then, if you felt hurt by any of my actions or behaviour, I sincerely apologise for that."

Anjali said she has forgiven him and does not want to stretch the matter further. Reposting his message, she wrote, "Pawan Singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai. Wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai. Maine unhe maaf kar dia hai. Mai is baat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti. Jai Shree Ram."

The controversy began after a video from the Lucknow event went viral. In the clip, Anjali, dressed in a golden saree, was addressing the crowd while Pawan, in a white coat and trousers, stood beside her.

As she spoke, Pawan placed his hand on her waist. At first, Anjali smiled and continued, but when he repeated the gesture, she looked visibly uncomfortable. At one point, he even asked her to move her hand, but she refused. He kept his hand there until finally stepping back and saying "Okay."

The clip spread quickly online. Many social media users, especially on Reddit, criticised Pawan Singh for touching her inappropriately on stage.

Anjali's Instagram Reaction

Before the apology, Anjali had opened up about the incident in a series of Instagram videos. She admitted she had been deeply disturbed.

Speaking in Hindi, she said, "For the past two days, I've been very disturbed. I keep receiving DMs asking why I didn't react, why I didn't take action, why I didn't slap him, about the Lucknow incident. Some people are even blaming me; some memes say, 'She was laughing, she was enjoying it.' Do you really think I would be happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?"

Her statements gained support from fans who appreciated her courage to speak up despite criticism.

About Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri singers and actors. He is best known for the hit song Lolipop Lagelu. Recently, he also sang for Bollywood films like Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.