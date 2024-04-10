Anirudh Ravichander's Poise Shines Through Amid Concertgoers Misbehavior at Hukum World Tour - Watch

Hyderabad: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander captivates his fans with dynamic live shows despite his hectic schedule. At a recent event, some fans threw objects at him, causing injuries, yet he remained composed, unlike other music composers. His supporters swiftly denounced this behaviour, expressing concerns about potential serious repercussions.

While he was performing on stage, a few fans threw stuff at him, resulting in minor injuries. Nevertheless, Anirudh handled the situation calmly, staying focused on delivering a calm and enjoyable event. The widely circulated video of Anirudh Ravichander's composed response to the fans has garnered considerable attention, with some fans rallying in support of the composer.

Anirudh Ravichander's supporters have strongly criticised the actions of the fans who threw objects at the composer, deeming it unacceptable behaviour towards an artist who tirelessly strives to entertain his audience. Fans expressed hope that such incidents will not be repeated, as they could escalate into more serious consequences if the performer is harmed.

In February this year, singer and TV host Aditya Narayan faced backlash from fans following an incident at his concert in Chhattisgarh. Several videos which went viral captured the singer mistreating a fan by hitting him with his mic and then forcefully taking and throwing away his phone during the live performance.

Maintaining a calm demeanour in public can be challenging, especially when faced with an energetic crowd. Not everyone possesses the composure required to handle such situations with dignity. However, Anirudh managed to stay cool and composed, continuing with his performance seamlessly.

On the professional front, Anirudh Ravichander is currently composing music for several major projects in Tamil cinema, including Vettaiyan, Indian 2, Vidaamuyarchi, and LIC among others.