Anirudh Ravichander's Poise Shines Through Amid Concertgoers Misbehavior at Hukum World Tour - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

Anirudh Ravichander Remains Composed despite Fan Misbehavior during Live Performance - Watch

Anirudh Ravichander remains calm despite facing objects thrown by fans during a live performance. His supporters strongly condemned the incident, expressing concerns about serious consequences. The incident draws attention to the challenges artists face in maintaining composure in public settings.

Hyderabad: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander captivates his fans with dynamic live shows despite his hectic schedule. At a recent event, some fans threw objects at him, causing injuries, yet he remained composed, unlike other music composers. His supporters swiftly denounced this behaviour, expressing concerns about potential serious repercussions.

While he was performing on stage, a few fans threw stuff at him, resulting in minor injuries. Nevertheless, Anirudh handled the situation calmly, staying focused on delivering a calm and enjoyable event. The widely circulated video of Anirudh Ravichander's composed response to the fans has garnered considerable attention, with some fans rallying in support of the composer.

Anirudh Ravichander's supporters have strongly criticised the actions of the fans who threw objects at the composer, deeming it unacceptable behaviour towards an artist who tirelessly strives to entertain his audience. Fans expressed hope that such incidents will not be repeated, as they could escalate into more serious consequences if the performer is harmed.

In February this year, singer and TV host Aditya Narayan faced backlash from fans following an incident at his concert in Chhattisgarh. Several videos which went viral captured the singer mistreating a fan by hitting him with his mic and then forcefully taking and throwing away his phone during the live performance.

Maintaining a calm demeanour in public can be challenging, especially when faced with an energetic crowd. Not everyone possesses the composure required to handle such situations with dignity. However, Anirudh managed to stay cool and composed, continuing with his performance seamlessly.

On the professional front, Anirudh Ravichander is currently composing music for several major projects in Tamil cinema, including Vettaiyan, Indian 2, Vidaamuyarchi, and LIC among others.

READ MORE

  1. Devara Music 'Will kill everyone', Vishwak Sen Teases Rocking Album from Anirudh for Jr NTR starrer
  2. Anirudh Ravichander in hot water over allegations of plagiarism in Leo
  3. Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Ravichander drop picture as Leo 'locked and loaded' for box office rampage

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.