Anirudh Ravichander Reviews Coolie And Kingdom; Dubs Rajinikanth's Film 'Superb', Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'Milestone'

Hyderabad: Ace music composer Anirudh Ravichander, known for his chart-topping tracks and collaborations with top stars, has shared his thoughts on two of his most anticipated upcoming projects, which are Rajinikanth's Coolie and Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom. Both films are set to release in the coming weeks and are already generating major buzz among moviegoers.

Anirudh, who has been a part of the biggest Indian blockbusters in recent years, recently reviewed both films during an interview and also spoke at length at a pre-release event.

Anirudh Praises Coolie as 'Ominous and Superb'

Speaking about Coolie, the upcoming gangster action drama starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Anirudh described the film as 'ominous and superb.' He said the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial would bring a 'new shade' to storytelling and music in Tamil cinema.

Anirudh has reportedly watched the majority of the film and expressed that Coolie offers a refreshing take on the gangster genre. The film, which releases on August 14, features Rajinikanth in the role of Deva, an ageing gold smuggler who reforms his old crew to take down a powerful criminal empire.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie also boasts an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and a cameo by Aamir Khan. The Coolie trailer will officially launch on August 2 at a grand event at Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium, where Anirudh will also perform live as part of the audio and trailer launch celebration.

Kingdom Is a 'Milestone' for Vijay Deverakonda, Says Anirudh

Anirudh was equally enthusiastic about Kingdom, the upcoming action-thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, the film is set to release on July 31. Anirudh has seen 30-40 minutes of the film and said it looked "very promising" and praised the production quality.

At the Kingdom pre-release event, Anirudh gave a heartfelt speech where he called the film "a milestone in Vijay's career as well as in my career." His words struck an emotional chord, especially with Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, who was seen tearing up during the moment. The video of her emotional reaction quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with admiration for the mother-son bond.

Kingdom features Vijay as an undercover spy trying to dismantle a dangerous syndicate led by his own elder brother, Siva. Bhagyashri Borse is the female lead and Satyadev has an important supporting role. Rumour also has it that the film is a part of a duology, which means if the film does well, there's more.

For the unversed, Kingdom is releasing on July 31 and Coolie is releasing on August 14. With the release date nearing, Anirudh's kind words have helped raise the anticipation. The two films span two different genres - a reincarnation spy thriller and a gangster drama - but there's one most important similarity, which is Anirudh's musical touch.