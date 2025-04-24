Anirudh Ravichander Postpones Bengaluru Concert Ticket Sales After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: Composer Anirudh Ravichander has announced the postponement of ticket sales for his upcoming Hukum World Tour concert in Bengaluru following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred in the Baisaran valley, claimed the lives of at least 26 people and left many others injured. The incident is being described as one of the deadliest acts of terror in the region in recent years.

Tickets for the Bengaluru concert, scheduled for June 1, were originally set to go on sale on April 24 at 2 pm. However, given the gravity of the national situation, the organisers have chosen to defer the release of tickets to a later date.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Anirudh shared a message, condemning the attack and expressing his support for those affected. "The tragic events in Pahalgam have deeply shaken us all. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families," he wrote.

In an official statement, Team Hukum confirmed the delay: "Considering the current national situation, we are postponing the ticket sales for Second Show - HUKUM World Tour, Bengaluru, which was originally scheduled to go live today (24th April) at 2 PM. The new ticket sale date for the second show (June 1st) of Hukum World Tour, Bengaluru, will be announced soon - Team HUKUM," the statement read.

The Pahalgam attack saw gunmen opening fire on tourists on Tuesday around 2:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Bihar, issuing a strong warning to those responsible. "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," he said.