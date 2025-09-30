ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | 'Every Big Project Faces Difficulties, And Ours Was No Different': Kantara Chapter 1 Co-writer Anirudh Mahesh

Kantara Chapter 1 ( Photo: ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The countdown for one of the highly anticipated Indian movies of the year, Kantara Chapter 1, has started. There is only one day left for the movie to hit the screens, and the anticipation among fans has reached fever pitch. Director-actor Rishab Shetty and the Hombale Films crew are busy with high promotions, and fans can't wait to decode the story that promises to take them back to the era of the Kadamba dynasty. As the buzz grows, writer-actor Anirudh Mahesh, who co-wrote the film alongside Rishab Shetty and actor Shaneel Gautham, had a conversation with ETV Bharat's Ravikumar MK to reflect on his three-year journey with Kantara Chapter 1. From his early beginnings as a playwright to being part of one of India's biggest cinematic spectacles, Anirudh opened up about the challenges, experiences, and rumours that surrounded the film. Kantara Chapter 1 shoot (Photo: ETV Bharat) Q: How did your journey with scriptwriting and Rishab Shetty begin? Anirudh: "I began as a playwright. I loved writing stories and staging plays long before cinema came into the picture. My brother Abhijit Mahesh was already working as a screenwriter, and through him, I gradually found my way into films." "My turning point came during the Government Higher Primary School, Kasaragodu. I was invited to join the direction department, even though I had no prior idea how cinema really worked. That was when I got the chance to collaborate with Rishab sir, who was working on a children's film at the time." "Both my brother and Rishab Shetty deserve credit because they introduced me to the discipline of screenplay writing. From someone who only knew how to write plays, I was guided step by step into the world of cinema. I started as a scriptwriter and eventually became part of Rishab sir's core writing team." "Our work does not stop at the writing table. We are involved through every stage of production - from explaining things to the crew on set, all the way to dubbing. That is why I often say my journey, which began with Government Higher Primary School Kasaragodu, has brought me all the way here to Kantara." Kantara Chapter 1 shoot (Photo: ETV Bharat) Q: How does it feel to be part of such a highly anticipated film? Anirudh: "Being part of Kantara Chapter 1 is nothing short of a lifetime achievement. I honestly never imagined I would get such visibility in a film of this scale."

"When I watched the trailer and saw three years of our effort flash before my eyes, it was an emotional experience. It's difficult to put those feelings into words. To know that my contributions will be seen on the big screen along with such a grand vision fills me with pride and gratitude." Kantara Chapter 1 team (Photo: ETV Bharat) Q: What was your experience working with Rishab Shetty? Anirudh: "I first worked in the direction department during the Government Higher Primary School, Kasaragodu, while Shaneel Guru was in production. Our friendship from that time continued into Kantara." "Rishab sir is a director who gives his writers complete freedom. He never approaches things with the ego of a senior filmmaker. He truly believes that storytelling benefits from every team member's input, and that's exactly how he operates." "While writing or even during live shooting, he encouraged us to explore whether something could be developed further. This kind of open environment helped us create a stronger script. Even while acting alongside him, I felt no fear; he treats co-actors with respect, leaving room for creativity. That is a rare quality in a leader." Kantara Chapter 1 team (Photo: ETV Bharat) Q: What can you reveal about the story of Kantara Chapter 1? Anirudh: "As shown in the trailer, the film is set during the Kadamba dynasty. Beyond that, the audience will have to watch the film to experience the full story. For me personally, acting in this film as well as writing for it was possible only because of Rishab sir. He makes sure his team is taken care of, and never lets hierarchy come in the way of collaboration." Q: The film reportedly faced several challenges during shooting. What happened? Anirudh: "Every big project faces difficulties, and ours was no different. We shot in forests, shifted to new locations, and dealt with challenging schedules. Settling into new places far from home took time, and every day brought new hurdles." "Working with senior actors like Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rukmini Vasanth was a huge learning experience. But there were also false rumours. Whatever happened on set, people outside immediately put the blame on the film crew. Many baseless things were said. The truth is, only those of us who were there know what actually happened. We ignored the noise and kept our focus on the film. It was difficult, but that is the reality of working on a project of this scale." Kantara Chapter 1 shoot (Photo: ETV Bharat) Q: How much research went into making Kantara Chapter 1? Anirudh: "The research never really ended. At every stage, whether it was scriptwriting, storytelling, costumes, or set design, we had to dig deeper. Questions kept coming from the direction team like - what should the sets look like, what fabrics should the costumes use, and how do we capture the authenticity of that era?" "Even during dubbing, we made adjustments. It is not the kind of film you can finish in two months. It is an endless process, but one that taught us so much. The experience has given us a unique identity, and I believe people will now recognise us for our work. Kantara Chapter 1 will achieve great success. That is the faith we have after all the hard work we've put in."

