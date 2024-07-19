Animal Co-producer Krishan Kumar's Daughter Tishaa Passes Away Battling Cancer

Hyderabad: Tishaa Kumar, daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar and co-owner of T-Series, passed away on Thursday, July 18, following a prolonged battle with cancer. Sources close to the Kumar family confirmed her death to a newswire, stating that Tishaa had been receiving treatment for her illness in Germany, and she died there at a hospital.

On Friday, a spokesperson from T-Series issued a statement regarding her passing. The statement read, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family's privacy be respected."

Tishaa was born on September 6, 2003, to Krishan Kumar and his wife, Tanya Singh. A private person by nature, Tishaa did not make many public appearances. Nevertheless, one of her recent appearances was in November 2022, during the premiere of the film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. At that event, Tishaa was spotted alongside her father, Krishan Kumar, posing for photographers.

Krishan Kumar is an esteemed figure in the film industry, best known for his role in the 1995 film Bewafa Sanam. He has also collaborated with his nephew Bhushan Kumar as co-owners of T-Series, producing numerous blockbuster movies together like Lucky: No Time For Love, Ready, Darling, Satyamev Jayate, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Animal.