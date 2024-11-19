The Wait for Tara Singh's Return Begins: Anil Sharma Reveals When Gadar 3 with Sunny Deol Will Begin Filming

Mumbai: With the global success of Gadar 2 still fresh, Anil Sharma has confirmed that the story of Tara Singh will continue in Gadar 3, though fans will have to wait a little longer before it hits the screens. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anil revealed that while there is significant demand for a third installment, he intends to first work on other original projects before diving into Gadar 3.

When Anil Sharma decided to reunite with Sunny Deol for Gadar 2, few could have predicted the massive success that the film would achieve. Not only did the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster smash records at the box office, but it also brought a much-needed revival to both Anil and Sunny's careers. Many critics and fans had their doubts when the film was announced, wondering who would still be interested in a sequel to a film that was released more than two decades ago. But the actor-director duo proved everyone wrong, as Gadar 2 went on to gross a staggering Rs 691 crore globally, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

Actor-director duo cherishing the success of Gadar 2 (Photo: ANI)

Spilling on the third installment of Gadar, the filmmaker said, "I plan to start Gadar 3 in 2026." Anil also mentioned that the anticipation surrounding the third part will make it easier to produce, but he doesn’t want to rush the process. "Before Gadar 3, I want to focus on making two to three films based on original ideas. I've already begun working on a film called Vanvaas, which is an emotional drama and is set to release around Christmas 2024."

Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2 success party (Photo: ANI)

The overwhelming success of Gadar 2 was also a deeply emotional moment for everyone involved in its creation. In a podcast, Anil Sharma recently shared how Sunny Deol couldn't hold back tears after seeing the audience's reaction. The duo's heartfelt response to the film's success highlighted the emotional journey they had embarked on together. Reflecting on this, Anil shared in the podcast, "We were all crying when we saw the overwhelming reviews. Sunny Sir, his wife, and I were all emotional. We knew then that Gadar 2 had touched people’s hearts."

Reunion of Gadar's OG pair -- Tara Singh and Sakeena (Photo: ANI)

Anil Sharma's journey with the Gadar franchise has been a long one, especially given it took him over two decades to come up with a sequel. Reflecting on this time, he shared the sheer effort that went into bringing Gadar 2 to the big screen, including the challenges of promotion, raising funds, and creating public interest from scratch. This experience, though laborious, made the film's success even more special for Anil, Sunny and the team.