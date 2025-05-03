Boney Kapoor Shares Emotional Statement After Mother Nirmal Kapoor's Passing: 'She Will Remain In Our Hearts'

Hyderabad: Nirmal Kapoor, the matriarch of the famed Kapoor family and mother of Bollywood celebrities Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor Marwah, passed away on Friday, May 2, 2025, peacefully at the age of 90. She died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at 5:25 PM with her family by her side. The funeral will take place on Saturday, May 3, at 11:30 AM at the Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans, S.V. Road, Mumbai.

Boney Kapoor released a heartfelt statement mourning the loss: "Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories. Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts - forever cherished, forever missed." Boney Kapoor, who shared the statement on Instagram alongside his children, captioned the post with a simple and emotional, "Maa," followed by a sad face emoji.

Bollywood Pays Respects as Anil Kapoor's Mother Nirmal Passes Away (Video source: ANI)

Her mortal remains were brought home by her son Anil Kapoor in an ambulance, along with brother Sanjay Kapoor, sister Reena and nephew Arjun Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor were also in attendance. Family and celebrities were seen arriving at the Kapoor residence in Juhu to pay their final respects.

Bollywood Pays Respects as Anil Kapoor's Mother Nirmal Passes Away (Photo: ANI)

Ananya Panday arrives to pay last respect to Nirmal Kapoor (Photo: ANI)

Nirmal Kapoor was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor, and was grandmother to several Bollywood stars, including Arjun, Sonam, Rhea, Janhvi, Harsh Vardhan, Anshula, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

Some of the first visitors to the Kapoor family were Boney Kapoor's children Arjun and Anshula, along with Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya, and Shikhar Pahariya. Other attendees included Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Veer Pahariya, Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha Thadani, and Suhana Khan.

