Emmys 2024: The Night Manager India's Only Nominee; Anil Kapoor Recalls Being 'Conflicted' About Playing Hugh Laurie’s Role

Mumbai: The announcement of nominations for the 2024 International Emmy Awards has sparked excitement, particularly with the recognition of the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, the series has earned a nomination in the drama series category, standing out as India's sole entry among 14 categories.

Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, this adaptation draws inspiration from both John le Carré's novel and the acclaimed British series featuring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman. Anil Kapoor, who portrays the character Shelly Rungta, expressed his joy over the nomination, calling it "ecstatic" and a "worthy reminder" of the rewards of hard work.

"It's just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaptation of The Night Manager has been nominated for an International Emmy. I remember when the offer came in, I was conflicted. It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add newness and authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie," the elated actor told a newswire.

Kapoor added, "This validation from the Emmys, in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide, is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays. I am ecstatic and hungrier than ever before for what's to come."

The prestigious International Emmys will take place in New York on November 25, hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das, who won an award last year for his stand-up special Landing.

Nominees span various countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, and more, highlighting the global nature of television. Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy, noted, "Every year the international television community competes to be recognized on the International Emmys' much coveted global stage. We congratulate the nominees for their outstanding programs and performances; they are once again a testament to the universal appeal of great storytelling across all genres, countries, and cultures."

In addition to drama, other categories include best actor, best actress, comedy, documentary, and more, reflecting the rich diversity of talent in global television.