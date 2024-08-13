ETV Bharat / entertainment

Angry Young Men Trailer Out: Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's Docu-Series on Salim-Javed Duo Celebrates Their Legacy

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer for Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story was dropped on Tuesday. This highly awaited docu-series is a joint venture between Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar. The three-part series aims to honour the remarkable creative partnership and enduring legacy of the writer duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Following the announcement of its release date, August 20, the trailer was unveiled at a Mumbai event a couple of hours ago. The trailer was shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram handle with the caption: "Salim Javed: bold, daring, and revolutionary. Discover their story on #AngryYoungMenOnPrime, New Series, Aug 20 on @primevideoin"

It offers a glimpse into the real-life stories of the legendary Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Known for scripting iconic films like Sholay, Deewaar, Trishul, Don, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Salim-Javed revolutionized Hindi cinema. The docu-series features interviews with prominent figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Yash. It chronicles their ascent to fame, their collaboration on two dozen films with 22 becoming blockbusters, and their status as the highest-paid artists of their time, even surpassing the reigning star Amitabh Bachchan.

They were instrumental in shaping Big B’s 'angry young man' image, reflecting the angst of an entire generation. The series also delves into their eventual split. This project marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan, son of Salim Khan, and Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, children of Javed Akhtar.