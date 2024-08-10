Angry Young Men: Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Legendary Duo Salim And Javed

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially announced the release date of the docuseries Angry Young Men. This docuseries, which will trace the journey of writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, is said to be a three-part series. It will showcase the influential collaboration between Salim and Javed, who transformed Hindi cinema during the 1970s with movies such as Sholay, Deewaar, and Don.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to unveil the poster of Angry Young Men. In his announcement, he disclosed that the docuseries will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video starting August 20, 2024. He captioned the post, "Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar in and as Angry Young Men. #AngryYoungMenOnPrime, New Series, Aug 20."

The series is designed to be an insightful exploration of how Salim and Javed revolutionised the landscape of Hindi cinema in the 1970s through their compelling screenplays. Throughout its three parts, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of both writers' personal and professional lives, enriched by candid reflections from them and their fellow industry veterans.

Featuring notable personalities from the Indian film industry, the docuseries is presented with the voices of Salim and Javed themselves. The production is a collaboration of Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby with Namrata Rao as the debut director of the series. The executive production team includes Salman Khan, Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.