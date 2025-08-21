Andhra King Taluka: Ram Pothineni Starrer To Hit Screens On THIS Date

Hyderabad: Energetic star Ram Pothineni is back with a fresh entertainer, Andhra King Taluka. The film is directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers.

The movie has already created a huge buzz with its exciting title glimpse and the first single. The teaser introduced Ram as a die-hard movie buff, instantly connecting with the audience. The first single, Nuvvunte Chaley, composed by Vivek & Mervin, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, and penned by Ram himself, went viral and turned into a chartbuster.

Now, the makers have officially announced the worldwide theatrical release date. Andhra King Taluka will hit the big screens on November 28, a perfect slot for this grand entertainer. The release poster features Ram in a stylish and energetic avatar, setting a festival vibe for movie lovers.

Bhagyashri Borse stars opposite Ram as the female lead, while Kannada superstar Upendra will be seen as a celebrated film superstar. The supporting cast includes seasoned actors like Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh.

On the technical side, the film boasts a strong crew. Cinematography is by Siddhartha Nuni, editing by National Award winner Sreekar Prasad, and production design by Avinash Kolla. The music is composed by the lively duo Vivek & Mervin.

With promotions set to kick off in full swing, Andhra King Taluka is shaping up as one of the most exciting theatrical releases of the year. Fans of Ram Pothineni are in for a colorful and high-energy treat this November.