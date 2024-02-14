Ananya Panday's Valentine's Day Celebration Is All Things Mush - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday shared some photos on her Instagram, hinting at a secret Valentine's Day celebration with her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. Love is definitely in the air today, and many Bollywood couples are expressing their affection through sweet posts.

Despite trying to keep their relationship private, Ananya and Aditya's love seems to be out in the open now. Ananya's social media posts seemingly revealed a glimpse of the surprise Aditya had planned for her on Valentine's Day. In the pictures, Ananya is seen holding a heart-shaped balloon and a bouquet of sunflowers, accompanied by heart and crying emojis. While she didn't disclose the sender, speculation arose whether they were from Aditya.

Ananya Panday shared glimpses of her Valentine's Day celebration

Addressing chatter around her love life, Ananya earlier expressed her dislike for labels and clarified that she doesn't discuss her relationships on social media or use dating apps. She admitted to feeling possessive if her partner liked others' pictures online but emphasized her aversion to creating fake accounts for stalking.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Netflix, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh, the film explores friendship dynamics in Mumbai, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Ananya has exciting projects lined up, including Vikramaditya Motwane’s film and a project with Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur's recent appearance was in Gumraah with Mrunal Thakur. His upcoming project is Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma.