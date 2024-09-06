ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ananya Panday's Rumoured Beau Walker Blanco Adds to Romance Rumours with Call Me Bae Post

Published : Sep 6, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Ananya Panday's new web series Call Me Bae debuted on September 6, 2024, to mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. However, a special shout-out from Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco stood out, adding to the buzz around their reported relationship.

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday's new web show Call Me Bae premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024, receiving a warm shout-out from her rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco. Blanco, a former model and an employee of one of the Ambani properties, took to Instagram to celebrate Panday's performance in the series sharing the show's poster on his Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram Story section, Blanco dropped a cute message for his reported girlfriend Bollywood actor Ananya. Giving her a shout-out, he wrote: "Heyy Baeee @ananyapanday." The duo's romance rumours began circulating last month when they were spotted together at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

According to reports in media dailies, Panday and Blanco were seen together at various events, including in the cruise party in Italy. Despite keeping their relationship low-profile, Blanco's social media post has fueled speculation about the couple's status. However, Ananya is yet to respond publicly to Blanco's social media post for her.

Call Me Bae, directed by Collin D'Cunha, marks Panday's debut in the digital space. The show, which follows the journey of Bella, an heiress who must start afresh in Mumbai after losing her privileged lifestyle, features an ensemble cast including Muskkkaan Jaferi, Virdas, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Niharika Lyra. The series has garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

