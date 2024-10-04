Ananya Panday's Ex Boyfriend Faked Cheating To End Their Relationship

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, while promoting her recently released film CTRL, opened up about her personal life, candidly discussing her past dating experiences. The actor shared a rather shocking story about how one of her high school boyfriends faked 'cheating' on her as a way to end their relationship.

Ananya revealed that her second boyfriend, during a football camp, spread a rumour that he had kissed someone else. "I was really upset and then I confronted him in school and I has a full showdown and I was like 'You suck' and all of that stuff'," she said, recalling the emotional moment. However, the real surprise came later that day when he admitted via a BBM message that he hadn't actually cheated but had fabricated the story because he wanted to break up with her. Ananya reflected on the situation, noting how bizarre it was. "What's worse? Both are bad!" she added with a laugh.

Despite the humour, Ananya also shared that she has faced cheating multiple times in her relationships. "I don’t know why I get cheated on so much," she said, speaking about the unusual experiences she's encountered in her dating life.

In recent years, Ananya was linked with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, though neither confirmed their relationship publicly. They reportedly dated for two years before parting ways earlier this year. While the breakup surprised many in their inner circle, the two actors are said to remain on good terms. Currently, Ananya is rumoured to be dating former model Walker Blanco, though she has remained tight-lipped about her current relationship status.

Ananya's film, the cyber-thriller CTRL, was released today, October 4, 2024. After making her debut in the OTT series Call Me Bae in September this year, the actor is already back in action with this new film, where she takes on the role of Nella Awasthi. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL also stars Vihaan Samat, best known for his role in Mismatched.