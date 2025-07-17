ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ananya Panday Shares Unseen Childhood Pics With 'Little Bean' Ahaan Ahead Of His Saiyaara Debut

Ananya Panday Shares Unseen Childhood Pics With 'Little Bean' Ahaan Ahead Of His Saiyaara Debut
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is brimming with excitement as her cousin Ahaan Panday gears up to make his acting debut in the upcoming romantic musical Saiyaara. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, also stars Aneet Padda and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 18.

Ahead of the release of the film, Ananya shared a cute post on her social media handle, welcoming her "little bean" to the cinema. The post featured unseen childhood images and a funny video that showed the close bond the cousins have built over the years.

Sharing the visuals on Instagram, Ananya wrote in the caption, "Along with the pictures and videos, Ananya Panday wrote, "been obsessed with my brother since day 1 and I can’t wait for the world to feel the same #Saiyaara in cinemas tomorrow !!! @ahaanpandayy can’t believe my little bean's first movie comes out, welcome to the movies Ahaaani !! The sweetest boy".

Saiyaara also marks the debut collaboration between Yash Raj Films and director Mohit Suri. In a recent interview with a newswire, Suri opened up about what led him to take up the project, mentioning how discovering Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda changed his plans.

"I wouldn't have made Saiyaara if I hadn't found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films, which was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film," the Aashiqui 2 director shared.

Suri also spoke about the challenges of launching newcomers, saying, "No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's level of acting, but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop, and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants."

As the buzz builds for Saiyaara, and support comes pouring in from the industry and family, the focus now shifts to Ahaan Panday stepping out into the spotlight for the first time.

