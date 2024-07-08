ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ananya Panday Welcomes 'Beautiful Baby Boy Nephew' after Cousin Alanna Panday Shares Video of Newborn Son

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 8, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Ananya Panday is on cloud nine as she welcomes her nephew from cousin Alanna Panday. Alanna and her hubby Ivor were blessed with a baby boy, the news of which was shared on the former's social media handle today.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's cousin and influencer Alanna Panday gave birth to a child. Alanna and her partner, Ivor McCray, announced the birth of their son on Instagram on Monday with a video featuring the baby. Ananya shared the video on her Story with the cutest caption ever, welcoming her nephew in the sweetest way possible.

Sharing the video, the couple wrote: "Our little angel is here." It opens with Ivor coming and sitting on the bed infornt of the camera and excitedly calls Alanna to join her. She obliges and comes in holding the infant boy in her arms. They share a hearty look at the infant, then at each other, and finally they plant a kiss.

The couple looked beautiful in blue together. The influencer opted for a mini dress in glossier hues of light blue, while Ivor chose jeans and a powder blue T-shirt. The infant, too, was dressed in blue. Ananya who is close to her cousin shared the video with the caption: "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here."

For the unversed, Alanna Panday is a social media influencer, who enjoys a 1.6 million Instagram following. Her blue baby shower and other maternity photo shoots attracted a lot of attention on social media. She will soon appear on television in The Tribe, a reality show on Prime Video India that centres on the lives of prominent social media influencers in India. Dharmatic Entertainment, led by Karan Johar, will be backing the project.

