Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, known for her candid and humorous takes during interviews, revealed a cheeky desire to gain access to Ranbir Kapoor's private social media account.

In an interview with an online entertainment network, the young starlet was asked a playful question, "If you had to hack someone's social media account, whose account would you hack and why?" Without missing a beat, Ananya responded, "I want to hack Ranbir's private account and see who he is stalking and who he is following. I don't know what his account is, but I know he has one."

This fun interaction provided a glimpse into Ananya's playful side, as she expressed curiosity over one of Bollywood's most private stars. Ranbir Kapoor, who has maintained a low profile on social media, is widely believed to have a secret account to keep an eye on things, and Ananya's comments only added to the intrigue surrounding him. While she jokingly claimed she did not know what his private handle was, her curiosity about his online activity amused fans and sparked a lighthearted buzz on social media.

Ananya Panday is one of Bollywood's most promising young actors, who has been a part of several successful films and is now receiving attention for her recent project, Call Me Bae, an Amazon Prime Video series that showcases her in a transformative role. In the series, she plays a wealthy heiress who loses her fortune and moves to Mumbai to rebuild her life, a departure from her usual glamorous roles. The series has been met with positive reviews.

Ananya's latest film, the cyber-thriller CTRL, was released on October 4, 2024. After making her debut in the OTT series Call Me Bae, the actor is back in action with this new film, where she takes on the role of Nella Awasthi. The film, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, also features Vihaan Samat, best known for his role in Mismatched.