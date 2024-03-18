Ananya Panday Turns Showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2024; Dazzles in Black -Watch

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday walked the runway for ace designer Rahul Mishra during the grand finale of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2024. The iconic style gala came to a close with Mishra presenting the Fall-Winter 2024 collection of his global luxury ready-to-wear label AFEW. The brand, which was debuted in the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, made its Indian debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. The designer chose the young and lively Ananya to lead the way with this collection after working his magic in a mesh dress at Paris Fashion Week.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday walked the runway for ace designer Rahul Mishra during the grand finale of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2024. The iconic style gala came to a close with Mishra presenting the Fall-Winter 2024 collection of his global luxury ready-to-wear label AFEW. The brand, which was debuted in the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, made its Indian debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. The designer chose the young and lively Ananya to lead the way with this collection after working his magic in a mesh dress at Paris Fashion Week.

The collection was fresh, edgy, and spoke for itself, much like the night's showstopper. It honours his continuous muse, nature, as the ultimate sculptor and artist. Furthermore, as a nod to his eight-year-old daughter's influence on his artistic pursuits, the images are partially inspired by the children's narrative The Fox and the Star, whose characters appear in the collection. Bright solid colours and graphic textures are also included throughout the collection.

The collection's 3D flowers make their way onto the strapless dress worn by Ananya, reimagining the little black dress with Mishra's unique flair. Thigh-high boots accompanied the black dress, creating a monochrome moment among pops and balanced doses of colour. The heart-shaped earrings contribute to the spunk. Ananya's short hair was concealed with long dark extensions tied in a long ponytail, while her makeup was dark and smokey with a neutral lip.

Rahul launched his Superhero collection at Paris Fashion Week in January of this year. The line showcased the designer's meticulous craftsmanship and intricate work through a variety of dresses. For the unversed, Ananya made her international catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week, as muse for Rahul's Superhero collection. The actress wore a shimmering black short dress with a butterfly adorned veil.

