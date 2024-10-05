Ananya Panday: The Modern Face of Bollywood's Gen Z Storytelling

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday made her acting debut in 2019 with the teen film Student of the Year 2. Since then, the star kid has appeared in eight films, excluding cameos. The daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhavana Pandey, Ananya entered the industry with the 'nepokid' label. While she acknowledges the privileges of her background, she also recognises that in the film industry, one is only as good as their last release and its reception.

In nearly six years as an actor, Ananya has showcased her versatility through a range of roles. Starting with the romantic drama Student of the Year 2, she moved on to comedies like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dream Girl 2. She also ventured into the pan-India film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and made her presence felt in Shakun Batra's relationship drama Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Interestingly, a notable shift in Ananya's film choices has emerged since Gehraiyaan. At just 25, she has begun selecting projects that resonate more deeply with her generation. From Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to Call Me Bae and now CTRL, her recent ventures reflect themes and narratives aligned with the Gen Z experience. Additionally, all of these projects are OTT releases, which may have provided her with more freedom to experiment since there is no pressure of box office performance.

This evolving choice in roles leads directly to her latest project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In this coming-of-age buddy drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Ananya stars alongside the talented Siddhant Chaturvedi and BAFTA nominee Adarsh Gourav. The film explores the impact of the digital world on youth lifestyles, with Ananya’s character, Ahana, navigating insecurities and longing for love.

In the OTT release, Ananya demonstrated her acting prowess with a character that is not only relatable but also richly developed. As a modern girl, Ahana is fun, free-spirited, and vulnerable, yet she remains steadfast in her integrity. This complexity allows Ananya to shine in emotionally charged scenes.

In less than a year, Ananya headlines Call Me Bae, a comedy series created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. She plays Bella Chowdhury, a wealthy South Delhi socialite, affectionately known as Bae. Embracing the superficial aspects of her character, Ananya infuses Bella with a genuine sweetness. Determined to overcome challenges that would cause others to crumble, she portrays a character who is not only stylish but resilient, inviting viewers to call her Bae, the one who will slay.

Ananya has received positive reviews for her role in her recent release CTRL, a gripping film that delves into data privacy in the age of AI. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Anurag Kashyap, notable figures are praising both director Vikramaditya Motwane and Ananya’s performance. In this yet another OTT release, she plays Nella Awasthi, whose idyllic relationship with Joe Mascarenhas (Vihaan Samat) goes south in short time. However, when Joe betrays Nella, she resorts to an AI app to erase him from her life, only to find it gaining control over her. In the 1 hour and 40 minutes of CTRL, Ananya’s portrayal of Nella is both natural and relatable, reflecting the complexities of living in the digital age.

As Ananya's recent roles reflect a keen understanding of contemporary narratives, it will be intriguing to see what she chooses for her upcoming projects.