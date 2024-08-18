ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ananya Panday Teases Call Me Bae Trailer Release Date With New Poster

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Ananya Panday’s upcoming OTT series, Call Me Bae, will have its trailer released soon. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

Ananya Panday Teases Call Me Bae Trailer Release Date With New Poster
Ananya Panday Teases Call Me Bae Trailer Release Date With New Poster (Poster)

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday’s highly anticipated OTT series, Call Me Bae, has been generating a lot of buzz since its announcement. Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced the trailer release date of the series. Call Me Bae will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024 with Ananya in the lead.

On Sunday, Panday took to Instagram to unveil a new poster for the series, also announcing the trailer release date. The poster showed her in a striking red and white outfit, sitting inside a car. Sharing the poster, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor wrote: "All the drama, sass and fa-Bae-ulousness is about to unfold in just 2 days! #CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6" The caption hints at the trailer launch on August 20.

Call Me Bae is a story of transformation and resilience, featuring Panday in the role of Bella Bae Chowdhary. The character's journey from an heiress to a hustler, navigating Mumbai's bustling newsrooms, forms the crux of the narrative. Despite her fall from grace, Bella discovers that her true strength lies in her wit and style rather than her wealth.

The 8-part series includes a diverse cast, such as Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Varun Sood, and is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D'Cunha, the show promises an engaging blend of drama and humor. The actor was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Up next, she has projects like CTRL and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

Read More

  1. Ananya Panday's CTRL to Premiere on Netflix, Director Vikramaditya Motwane Drops Release Date with Stills from Film - Watch
  2. Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday Relates to Emotions of 'Disgust and Embarrassment' the Most - Watch
  3. Ananya's Call Me Bae Gets Release Date, BFFs Suhana, Shanaya Floored by First Look

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday’s highly anticipated OTT series, Call Me Bae, has been generating a lot of buzz since its announcement. Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced the trailer release date of the series. Call Me Bae will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024 with Ananya in the lead.

On Sunday, Panday took to Instagram to unveil a new poster for the series, also announcing the trailer release date. The poster showed her in a striking red and white outfit, sitting inside a car. Sharing the poster, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor wrote: "All the drama, sass and fa-Bae-ulousness is about to unfold in just 2 days! #CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6" The caption hints at the trailer launch on August 20.

Call Me Bae is a story of transformation and resilience, featuring Panday in the role of Bella Bae Chowdhary. The character's journey from an heiress to a hustler, navigating Mumbai's bustling newsrooms, forms the crux of the narrative. Despite her fall from grace, Bella discovers that her true strength lies in her wit and style rather than her wealth.

The 8-part series includes a diverse cast, such as Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Varun Sood, and is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D'Cunha, the show promises an engaging blend of drama and humor. The actor was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Up next, she has projects like CTRL and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

Read More

  1. Ananya Panday's CTRL to Premiere on Netflix, Director Vikramaditya Motwane Drops Release Date with Stills from Film - Watch
  2. Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday Relates to Emotions of 'Disgust and Embarrassment' the Most - Watch
  3. Ananya's Call Me Bae Gets Release Date, BFFs Suhana, Shanaya Floored by First Look

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CALL ME BAE RELEASE DATEANANYA PANDAY NEXT FILMCALL ME BAE TRAILER RELEASE DATEBOLLYWOOD NEWSANANYA PANDAY CALL ME BAE TRAILER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.