ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ananya Panday Teases Call Me Bae Trailer Release Date With New Poster

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday’s highly anticipated OTT series, Call Me Bae, has been generating a lot of buzz since its announcement. Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced the trailer release date of the series. Call Me Bae will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024 with Ananya in the lead.

On Sunday, Panday took to Instagram to unveil a new poster for the series, also announcing the trailer release date. The poster showed her in a striking red and white outfit, sitting inside a car. Sharing the poster, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor wrote: "All the drama, sass and fa-Bae-ulousness is about to unfold in just 2 days! #CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6" The caption hints at the trailer launch on August 20.

Call Me Bae is a story of transformation and resilience, featuring Panday in the role of Bella Bae Chowdhary. The character's journey from an heiress to a hustler, navigating Mumbai's bustling newsrooms, forms the crux of the narrative. Despite her fall from grace, Bella discovers that her true strength lies in her wit and style rather than her wealth.

The 8-part series includes a diverse cast, such as Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Varun Sood, and is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D'Cunha, the show promises an engaging blend of drama and humor. The actor was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Up next, she has projects like CTRL and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.