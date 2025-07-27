'Number 1 in the World!': Ananya Panday, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrate As Saiyaara Tops Spotify's Viral 50 Global Chart

Hyderabad: Saiyaara, the 2025 musical romance, directed by Mohit Suri, and featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has achieved a major international honour. The title song, a heartbreaking ballad performed by Faheem Abdullah and co-composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arsalan Nizami and Faheem, debuted at No. 1 on the Spotify Global Viral 50 chart, making it the first Bollywood song to be at the top spot. The song has reached worldwide phenomenon, surpassing global musical idols such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK and Sabrina Carpenter.

This massive achievement comes as the film Saiyaara also smashes box office records, entering the Rs 200 crore club within just two weeks of release. Music composer Tanishk Bagchi took to Instagram to share his excitement: "We did it. Saiyaara is now number 1 on Spotify's Global Viral chart. This moment belongs to every heartbeat that felt this song. Thank you Mohit Suri sir, your vision made this possible. Irshad bhai, your lyrics touched souls. Arsalan and Faheem, your melody and voice lifted this song high. Yashraj, thank you for your trust. And the biggest thanks to every listener who heard, felt, and shared it. Indian music isn't rising - it's already flying. Saiyaara proves it."

Ananya Panday, who promoted the film heavily on social media, also joined in the celebrations. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "Number 1 in the World!!! And I'm not the least bit surprised."

Ananya Panday Cheers as Saiyaara Tops Spotify Global Chart (Photo: Instagram)

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) posted: "On top of the world… and it's all because of you. ❤️ #SaiyaaraTitleSong is the No. 1 track on Viral 50 Global chart on Spotify ✨"

Irshad Kamil, the lyricist behind the heartfelt track, has been praised for capturing the depth of emotion in his words. The song's beautiful melody and poetic lyrics have found fans around the world, particularly among young listeners. Saiyaara stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and follows the fiery love story between a singer and a lyricist - through experiences of heartbreak and fame while chasing their dreams. The film has clearly resonated with critics and audiences alike, with six tracks dominating the Spotify India's Top 10 already.