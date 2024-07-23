ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ananya Panday Rolls Out in Style, Buys Luxury SUV Worth Over Rs 2 Cr - WATCH

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday, the Bollywood actor currently making headlines due to her alleged closeness with star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya at Amabnis' wedding, recently indulged in a lavish gift for herself. The actor was spotted in the city with her new luxurious SUV worth over Rs 2 crore.

Paparazzi captured Ananya beside her pristine white Range Rover adorned with a garland at the front. She appeared casual yet chic in a grey tank top paired with black shorts and slippers, complemented by minimal makeup and her hair styled in a bun. Her accessories included delicate earrings and a wristband.

Upon stepping out of her vehicle, Ananya graciously acknowledged the congratulations from the paparazzi regarding her new car, responding with a warm "Thank you."