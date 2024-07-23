Ananya Panday Rolls Out in Style, Buys Luxury SUV Worth Over Rs 2 Cr - WATCH

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ananya Panday Rolls Out in Style, Buys Luxury SUV Worth Over Rs 2 Cr

Published : Jul 23, 2024

Ananya Panday gifts herself swanky wheels. The actor purchases a new luxury SUV worth over Rs 2 crore. Videos and pictures of Ananya with her new wheels are doing rounds of the social media platforms.

Ananya Panday (IANS)

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday, the Bollywood actor currently making headlines due to her alleged closeness with star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya at Amabnis' wedding, recently indulged in a lavish gift for herself. The actor was spotted in the city with her new luxurious SUV worth over Rs 2 crore.

Paparazzi captured Ananya beside her pristine white Range Rover adorned with a garland at the front. She appeared casual yet chic in a grey tank top paired with black shorts and slippers, complemented by minimal makeup and her hair styled in a bun. Her accessories included delicate earrings and a wristband.

Upon stepping out of her vehicle, Ananya graciously acknowledged the congratulations from the paparazzi regarding her new car, responding with a warm "Thank you."

In terms of her professional commitments, Ananya is gearing up for her role in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Call Me Bae, scheduled to release on September 6. The show chronicles the journey of a billionaire fashionista who faces family estrangement following a scandal, navigating her path to independence. Additionally, the actor is preparing for her roles in Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

Ananya's last appearance on OTT platforms was in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where her performance alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav garnered positive response.

TAGGED:

