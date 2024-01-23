Ananya Panday debuts on International runway at Paris Haute Couture with Rahul Mishra's collection

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday drew attention with her show-stopping ensemble for acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. She modelled for couturier Rahul Mishra's Superheroes collection, making her debut on the International platform at the Paris fashion event. Ananya walked the runway wearing a butterfly sieve gown.

The handcrafted couture circular sculpture incorporating beautifully multicoloured designs of the Tiger Moth, also known as Arctia Caja, was the focal point of her attire. The circular artwork also had a motif of a black, gold, and white sequin garment stitched on the mesh, creating the illusion of Ananya wearing it. Basically, she was holding a sieve embellished with butterfly designs. It appeared to be linked to the black short dress beneath it.

Ananya Panday walks the ramp for Indian designer Rahul Mishra

Ananya shared a video from the show, writing, "Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture Week." She looked confident and lovely in Mishra's couture universe, with her hair in a sleek bun and kohl-laden eyes. The Superheroes collection draws inspiration from the insect kingdom and those on the point of extinction.

Shedding light on the design, Rahul Mishra stated on Instagram, "As I step beyond my comfort zone, I reflect on those who came before me. I strive to not only admire the beauty and vividness of the insect kingdom, but also to challenge our entire conditioning/education regarding how we handle insects and experience feelings that stem from a basic fear."

Hailing Ananya's ramp walk, Tanya Ghavri, a celebrity stylist tweeted a video of the actor on her Instagram story with the caption: "Hello baby girl welcome to the world of couture @ananyapanday for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris couture week!!!" Similarly, Ananya's younger sister Rysa Panday reacted to her ramp walk, writing: "iconic! sister walking at paris fashion week. soooo proud." Moreover, Orry too took notice and shared Ananya's ramp walk on his Stories with the caption: "storming international runways." Meanwhile, Ananya recently stunned audiences with her performance in Netflix's feature Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.