Ananya-Aditya's Romance Gets Thumbs-up from Ranbir in Pic from Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

Hyderabad: The recent social media buzz reveals a lively atmosphere at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, with celebrities thoroughly enjoying themselves. In the latest pictures, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ananya Panday are seen having a great time.

Ranbir and his former co-star from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aditya, were spotted together at the festivities in Gujarat. In one of the photos, Ranbir is seen posing happily with Aditya and his girlfriend, Ananya Panday. Notably, Ranbir appears to endorse their relationship by giving them a thumbs-up gesture. Aditya is seen affectionately holding Ananya in the picture, while Ranbir expresses his approval of the couple.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday lit up the stage alongside Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor at the pre-wedding celebration. In viral videos from the event, Ananya and her fellow Gen Z divas can be seen grooving to the iconic song Bole Chudiyan from Karan Johar's film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. The ace designer Manish Malhotra, who originally designed the costumes for the song, also joined the girls on stage.

In another highlight, Shah Rukh Khan showcased his dance moves alongside Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Ram Charan to the popular song Naatu Naatu from RRR, which won both an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Shah Rukh Khan also enjoyed dancing with his family, including Rihanna. In an unseen photo, Shah Rukh and Rihanna are captured dancing together, seemingly unaware of the surrounding crowd. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh's daughter, can also be spotted in the background, smiling at her father and Rihanna.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, spanning three days from March 1-3, unfolded in Jamnagar. A diverse array of attendees, ranging from film stars to politicians and business tycoons, graced the event, making it a three-day extravaganza. The first day featured a performance by Rihanna, followed by Diljit Dosanjh taking the stage on the second day. Akon's arrival in Jamnagar on Sunday added to the anticipation, as he was slated to perform at the much-talked-about pre-wedding celebration.