Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Hyderabad: It was early 2023. During a high-profile corporate event in the US, host Jyotsna Kumar was surrounded by applause, the atmosphere brimming with success. On the surface, everything seemed to be going perfectly well. Yet, something was gnawing at her, a sense that she wasn’t growing in the way she longed for. No one around her would have guessed it, but inside, she was overwhelmed. During a lunch break, unable to shake the discomfort, she sought refuge in a quiet room.

"I locked myself... overwhelmed by the urge to cry, and I did. Afterward, I returned to the event, delivered my keynote, and flew back to India, but something had shifted. I knew I needed time—just a couple of days—to reconnect with myself. I realised that art, which had always been a part of me, needed to take a more prominent place in my life."

This is how Jyotsna Kumar, a Director at Google Hyderabad described the moment when she made up her mind to enter the world of art entrepreneurship. The final push happened when her daughter flew out for higher education, creating a vacuum, which Jyotsna insists was not "empty nest syndrome," but rather a deeper desire to nurture something meaningful.

"We often say that women have multiple sides to them: the queen, the mother, the warrior, and more. For me, the mother is the strongest. I realised that I needed to nurture something. Whether that’s an organisation, my family, my child, a new skill, or even a new business. Nurturing is what drives me."

Months later, she along with her sister Snighda Reddy, established Anantyam Qalaa, an art gallery, right in the middle of Kokapet, a bustling place for IT and real estate in Hyderabad.

Snighda Reddy (left), Jyotsna Kumar (right) (Photo: Special arrangement)

"I felt there was no art gallery in Kokapet that could cater to the predominantly affluent population living in the area," said Jyotsna, who was born and raised in Bihar.

Sitting in her office at AQ, Jyotsna exudes the confidence of someone with nearly two decades of corporate leadership experience. The famous Black Lady by Jogen Chowdhury rested gracefully on a white pedestal to her right. On the wall adjacent to her sleekly decorated work table hung a massive piece created by her teenage daughter. These two artworks subtly reflected the IT professional's connection with art and her heart’s embrace of it.

Jyotsna may have been new to art entrepreneurship, but art and business were in her blood. She said that her grandfather, Mahaveer Lal 'Painter,' was a beloved figure among art lovers in Bihar. She credited her father Ashok Kumar Sinha with passing down business acumen to her.

She entered the world of art with a business plan aimed at tapping into an aspirational audience. Those who desire the finest things but are unsure where to begin with art.

"Galleries can often feel intimidating, especially for first-time visitors," she explained. Her goal, she said, is to create an environment where artists, art enthusiasts, and collectors feel equally welcomed. "Being made to feel othered is one of the worst feelings a person can experience. A small gesture or a warm smile can make someone feel invited and valued," Jyotsna shared.

An elderly adoring art at Anantyam Qalaa (Photo: Special arrangement)

Compared to Delhi and Mumbai, Hyderabad has a smaller art market. Big and small combined, there are around 16 galleries catering to the city's art connoisseurs. With established players already present in the city, what is that sets Anantyam Qalaa apart? "Being the allay of artists' agency," said Jyotsna, her gaze focused and confidence clear in her voice. She then gives an example of business model opted by Nature Morte, the forerunner of experimental and conceptual art for nearly three decades.

"Many commercial galleries have sprouted over time with 300 to 500 artists on their roster. But let's be real — this isn't a gallery game, it's a retail game. Bring in, sell. Bring in, sell. What Nature Morte has done for India is the real gallery game. After more than 30 years in the business, they only have 28 to 30 artists on their roster. They've invested in those artists, have handheld them, nurtured them, and grown alongside them. So, that's a place from where I draw inspiration."

According to her, the belief that the three pillars —“The Art. The Artist. The Agency”— could be united in a meaningful way is the driving force behind Anantyam Qalaa.

Srinidhi Dabriwal, a nature artist from Hyderabad seconded, "The team wants to educate people about what art should be perceived as. And I feel that AQ is going to be a launch pad for many artists who wouldn't have found their voice so easily." According to her, it is "a space where art meets conversation to help unclip the wings."

The inaugural exhibition at Anantyam Qalaa was titled Dream — An Ode to Those Who Dare to Dream, a one-man show by Dr. Aasutosh Panigrahi. “He is not a conventional artist. Coming from a background of deprivation, ridicule, and exploitation due to his disability, he has defied the odds and made a name for himself. I had once promised him, 'Whenever I start my venture, your solo exhibition will be the first,'" revealed Jyotsana shedding light on why Panigrahi was the ideal artist to be featured first at AQ.

Being a pragmatic individual, Jyotsna also wanted the inaugural to convey a "powerful message with the right intentions—one that reflects a value system that's so upfront, and visible."

A still from Anantyam Qalaa's recent event (Photo: Special arrangement)

When it comes to artistic talent, enterprises are always scouting and eager to discover the next big thing. Many mid-career to established artists produce work after work that is easily saleable. However, Jyotsna sees her role differently—she's focused on finding "gems" who are still under the radar. "You might think there are so many of them, but my question is: Where are they?" She believes that commercialisation can harm artists by pushing them to create what sells rather than staying true to their unique voice. "Soul is equal to art. If there is no soul, there is no art."

On how she works with artists, Jyotsna said, "I can tell this stroke is from this artist, this sentiment is from that one. I can tell when it doesn’t appeal to me because it’s not original. I've seen this happen many times, and I'm not judging. There are valid reasons why someone might be doing that. But that's where it breaks your heart. And that's why I want to help these artists—so they can focus on their craft, free from the pressures of material concerns, and become the unique, original artists they’re meant to be." She added, "Never underestimate anyone's potential. That's how Ashutosh's work made it here, and that's how we have a new, emerging set of artists coming up."

Anantyam Qalaa (Photo: Special arrangement)

Vyankatesh Bhosale, an emerging ballpoint drawing artist from Solapur, Maharashtra, shared: "When Anantyam Qalaa launched its flagship nationwide competition, 'Concours by Qalaa,' in December 2024, it sent shockwaves through the art world. I was one of the 35 participants whose works were showcased. What truly amazed me was the nominal participation fee of just Re 1. Plus, five artists, including myself, were awarded a prize of Rs 1,00,000 each."

How trust, respect for art, and creating opportunities translate at AQ? Jyotsna explained, “New artists keep coming in. Then there are those who show promise but are not quite on the right track." Jyotsna furthered that her approach is akin to challenging a child. “It’s not psychology, it’s just how you motivate children. The best way is to challenge them creatively... and see what they bring.” This approach has had a profound impact, as Vyankatesh shared: "Constructive criticism helps artists to evolve. When quality is preferred over quantity, it truly transforms artists' work."

Looking for the details (Photo: Special arrangement)

Vinay S. Balla, a Hyderabad-based optometrist and photographer, noted, "AQ brings together both established and emerging artists. With the support of this community, we’re turning our passion for art into a living reality."

While Jyotsna is the brain and face of Anantyam Qalaa, it is her family members who provide support to her, managing several aspects of this venture. Working with family can certainly be a huge strength, but does it get tricky to have family members in a professional environment?

"Hierarchy needs to be respected even in a family setting," Jyotsna admitted that sometimes the dynamics spill over into personal relationships and create awkwardness or strain at home. "If you have a healthy family environment, it will reflect in your work. It doesn't mean you never disagree or argue. It means you're open to listening because the other person has a perspective." Jyotsna said.

The AQ team (Photo: Special arrangement)

For Jyotsna, AQ is more of a funnel to the next phase, which includes setting up an art residency through her foundation. Proposed to be built on 12,000 square feet in Maheshwaram, the art residency is a massive business proposition aimed at empowering deserving artists in India and beyond.

How would she manage to fund it? "This is not for my kitchen. This is for my soul. Art is sustenance. Think of the super big names, those with visible funding. They didn't start with funding. They weren't backed in their first, second, or third year. It took years of building credibility to attract funding. And where did the early money come from? Their own pockets."

On the prospect of roping in investors, Jyotsna follows her "fundamental principle" of keeping the enterprise bootstrapped.

"I'm entering with a substantial asset base. Will surely collaborate with people who have that boldness, that courage, and more importantly, the intention to do good for the art community, the artists, and the art scene in Hyderabad and across India."

Jyotsna Kumar, Anantyam Qalaa co-founder and Director at Google Hyderabad (Photo: Special arrangement)

Having lived and worked in various parts of India and frequent travel across three continents, Jyotsna now calls Hyderabad her 'Karmabhoomi'. She opined that the city needs to make a bigger mark on the art scene.

"The city has artists, and it has the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), one of the best in India. It produces massive talent. But where does that talent go? It largely heads up north, for all the right reasons. But why does it need to go there? We haven’t yet created the ecosystem here." She concluded by sharing her ambition to "make Hyderabad a thriving art hub, recognised as a true art destination."