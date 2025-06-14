Ananthika Sanilkumar On 8 Vasantalu: 'The Film Is A Pure Love Story That Everyone Will Emotionally Connect With'

Hyderabad: Actor Ananthika Sanilkumar, who rose to fame with her role as one of the leads in the campus drama MAD, shares her experiences working in the upcoming film 8 Vasantalu, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Phanindra Narsetti. The film is all set to release worldwide on June 20. At a recent press conference, Anantika Sunilkumar shared insights into the film's highlights.
Q. The film'8 Vasantalu seems to revolve around your character. Is that true?
- Yes, it's a women-centric story. While my character is crucial to the plot, every other character is equally important and well-written. Each one has depth and layers. It's not just my story, it's about all of them.
Q. Why did you choose this project after MAD?
- I was waiting for a good script. This story had everything I was looking for - emotion, a beautiful love story, and even some action. It offered a great performance scope. When I read the script, I got very emotional; I actually cried. That's how deeply I connected with the character.
Q. Tell us more about your role.
- I play the character Shuddhi Ayodhya. She's a writer with a martial arts background. It's a very emotional role and unlike anything I've done before.
Q. What makes this love story different?
- It's a very pure love story - something that feels real and relatable. It doesn't feel like you're watching a movie but rather witnessing someone's life. People from all age groups will find something to connect with.
Q. How did you prepare for this role?
- I already hold a black belt, but for this film, I specifically trained in Kalaripayattu. I also learned Wing Chun, a Chinese martial art. I trained for three months under master Anji.
Q. What was it like working with the other actors?
- Hanu Reddy is a very talented and quick learner. Ravi is also an excellent actor - he can deliver even the longest dialogues with ease.
Q. What was your experience with director Phanindra Narsetti?
- Phanindra sir is like a mentor to me. I learned a lot from him during this journey. He has a very clear vision and is extremely passionate about filmmaking. It was a great experience working with him.
Q. How did you feel after finishing such an emotional role?
- When I looked in the mirror after coming home, I felt like something was missing. The character and her behaviour had stayed with me; it’s definitely one of the most memorable roles I've done.
Q. Your thoughts on working with Mythri Movie Makers?
- It was a wonderful experience. I thank the producers for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. It takes a lot of courage to back a film like this, and they supported me throughout the journey.
Q. Tell us about the music in the film.
- Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab has delivered two beautiful songs that audiences already love. The background score will also be a standout element of the film.
Q. If not an actor, what would you have become?
- I've always wanted to be a politician someday. That's why I'm studying law. But maybe when I turn 40! (laughs)
Q. Do you have any dream roles?
- I love playing powerful and strong characters. Those are the kinds of roles I aspire to do more of.
