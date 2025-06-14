ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ananthika Sanilkumar On 8 Vasantalu: 'The Film Is A Pure Love Story That Everyone Will Emotionally Connect With'

Hyderabad: Actor Ananthika Sanilkumar, who rose to fame with her role as one of the leads in the campus drama MAD, shares her experiences working in the upcoming film 8 Vasantalu, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Phanindra Narsetti. The film is all set to release worldwide on June 20. At a recent press conference, Anantika Sunilkumar shared insights into the film's highlights.

Q. The film'8 Vasantalu seems to revolve around your character. Is that true?

- Yes, it's a women-centric story. While my character is crucial to the plot, every other character is equally important and well-written. Each one has depth and layers. It's not just my story, it's about all of them.

Ananthika Sanilkumar (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Q. Why did you choose this project after MAD?

- I was waiting for a good script. This story had everything I was looking for - emotion, a beautiful love story, and even some action. It offered a great performance scope. When I read the script, I got very emotional; I actually cried. That's how deeply I connected with the character.

Q. Tell us more about your role.

- I play the character Shuddhi Ayodhya. She's a writer with a martial arts background. It's a very emotional role and unlike anything I've done before.

Q. What makes this love story different?

- It's a very pure love story - something that feels real and relatable. It doesn't feel like you're watching a movie but rather witnessing someone's life. People from all age groups will find something to connect with.

Q. How did you prepare for this role?

- I already hold a black belt, but for this film, I specifically trained in Kalaripayattu. I also learned Wing Chun, a Chinese martial art. I trained for three months under master Anji.