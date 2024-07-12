ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anant-Radhika Wedding: Kim Kardashian Makes Glamorous Appearance at Mumbai Airport for Ambani Extravaganza - Watch

Hyderabad: Kim Kardashian, the global sensation, sparked excitement among desi fans with her presence in India. Kim Kardashian and her sister Kloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony on Thursday night. The paparazzi stationed at the airport were quick to grab footage of both sisters exiting the Kalina airport.

Kim even waved to the photographers before getting into her car. Kim opted for a nude body hugging gown and black sunglasses for the airport outing. On the other hand, Khloe wore a white crop top and jeans. Netizens have been going crazy over photos and videos of Kim and Khloe arriving in Mumbai.

In the meantime, Lee Jae-Yong, the chairman of Samsung Electronics, was also spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of the nuptials. Global satr Priyanka Chopra and her spouse Nick Jonas too arrived in Mumbai earlier on Thursday. They are scheduled to attend Anant and Radhika's wedding on July 12.

Prior to this, global pop icon Justin Bieber was in Mumbai as he entertained hundreds of people at Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony held last week. The who's who of Hollywood is slated to show up for the most anticipated wedding of the year. The wedding celebrations are carefully planned in accordance with the ancient Hindu Vedas.

The wedding, or Shubh Vivah, will kick off the main rituals on Friday, July 12. Guests are requested to dress in traditional Indian attire to fully embrace the spirit of the occasion. Shubh Aashirwad, on Saturday, July 13, will bring the festivities to a close with the wedding celebration, or Mangal Utsav being the last event set for Sunday, July 14.