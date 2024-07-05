Anant- Radhika Wedding: Justin Bieber in Mumbai to Jazz up Ambani's Sangeet, Charging Rs 83 Cr for the Gig - Watch

Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai for Anant Radhika's sangeet ceremony (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Justin Bieber is all set to perform his chartbuster songs at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. The international pop sensation arrived in the city on Friday, July 5. Paparazzi released videos of his entourage's arrival on social media ahead of the couple's sangeet ceremony, scheduled for today.

In now viral videos of Bieber provided by paparazzi, he can be seen coming out of Mumbai airport. The singer was seen in his signature style, wearing a loose-fitted bright-coloured t-shirt and pants paired with a hat. Justin looked handsome as he opted for an all-pink attire.

The Canadian singer was escorted to his car amid heavy security as paps went crazy for a glimpse of him. Bieber joins an already fascinating troupe of international stars that are expected to perform at the Ambani wedding. Earlier, sources close to a news portal informed that Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are in talks to perform at Radhika and Anant's wedding ceremonies.

Another international magazine reported that the Baby singer is being paid Rs 83 crore ($10 million) to perform at the musical night for the Ambani scion. Bieber rose to fame with songs such as Sorry, and Never Say Never, among others. Previously, Rihanna had performed at the couple's pre-wedding party in Jamnagar. And if reports are to be believed, Justin will be getting paid more than Rihanna, who charged between Rs 65-75 crore for an earlier function of the Ambanis.

Following the Jamnagar celebrations, the cruise party in June featured performances by The Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who performed live on the Italian island of Portofino. The wedding celebrations for Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, began on June 29 with an intimate puja ceremony at the Ambani house, Antilia. The couple is slated to tie the knot on July 12.