Anant-Radhika Wedding: From Events, Venue, Dress Code to Estimated Cost- Everything You Need to Know about the Ambani Extravaganza

Hyderabad: The wedding day of Ambani scion Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is finally here. Anant, who is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant. The big fat Indian wedding comes after a series of lavish pre-wedding events.

Wedding Venue:

The three days of the wedding festivities will begin on July 12 with Shubh Vivah, continue on July 13 with Shubh Aashirwad, and end on July 14 with Mangal Utsav. The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai will host the wedding events. The 18.5-acre Jio World Centre in Mumbai is 10.3 times larger than the Empire State Building in New York and around 12 times larger than a FIFA football pitch. With a floor area of 1,108,812 square feet, it has a ballroom, 25 meeting rooms, and five modular halls.

Wedding Guests:

Attendees anticipated for Ambani wedding include prominent people from Bollywood, the corporate sector, and international circles. Politicians like former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former UK PMs Tony Blair and Boris Johnson are anticipated to attend. Prominent political people from within the country have also been invited, including several chief ministers and union cabinet ministers.

Ahead of the wedding, several celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport arriving to grace the ocassion. A video of the Taj Colaba hotel staff greeting Kim and Khloe Kardashian in a traditional Desi manner has gone viral. The hotel employees adorned them with a garland and placed teekas on their foreheads. Kim and Khloe are reportedly planning to film Anant and Radhika's wedding for their Hulu reality series The Kardashians.

Performances:

After Rihaana, Diljit Dosanjh and Katy Perry's electrifying performances in the pre-wedding fucntions, all eyes ae on the big day. Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey, and well-known Indian performers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal are among those scheduled to perform at the wedding.

Dress Code:

Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant wedding card (ANI X handle)

Attendees are requested to dress in traditional Indian dresses that complement the functions. As per the wedding invite shared by a news agency on X, guests are advised to follow Indian dress code. On July 12, the day of the Auspicious Wedding, guests are requested to wear Indian traditional, followed by Indian formal on Saturday's program of Divine Blessings. On the Wedding reception, slated to be held on Sunday, attendees are asked to follow Indian chic dress code.

Wedding Expenses:

Three Falcon-2000 planes have been booked by the Ambani family to accommodate guests attending Anant's wedding. Club One Air CEO Rajan Mehra told a leading daily that he anticipates use of more than 100 private jets for the event. According to an article, the total expected cost of the wedding is expected to exceed $320 million (Rs 2500 cr), including the costs of the pre-wedding celebrations (Rihanna allegedly charged $5 million for her Jamnagar performance, while Justin Bieber is said to have charged $10 million), as well as other logistics like security, private jets, and a cruise ship.