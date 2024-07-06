Anant-Radhika Sangeet: Ambanis Grooving To Deewangi Deewangi, Ranbir-Alia, And More Rock The Dance Floor, INSIDE videos Storm Internet

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their family members stole the show at the sangeet ceremony of their son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant. The evening of July 5 at Mumbai's BKC was abuzz with excitement as the Ambani family took centre stage, showcasing their dance moves to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song Deewangi Deewangi from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the Ambani family's joint performance, featuring Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani with her husband Anand Piramal, and Shloka Mehta with her spouse Akash Ambani. Nita Ambani, clad in a pink lehenga, even treated the audience to a glimpse of her Bharatnatyam moves, while Mukesh Ambani looked dashing in a navy blue kurta pyjama and matching jacket.

However, it was not just their dance performance that won hearts. The heartwarming video featuring Nita and Mukesh Ambani with their four grandchildren added an emotional touch to the gala event, capturing the joyous spirit and unity of the family. The video quickly went viral, giving a sneak peek into the family's close bond.

The bride and groom-to-be, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, also joined in the fun, grooving to the steps with their family members and adding to the excitement of the evening. Their coordinated performance left the guests in awe, setting the tone for a series of celebrations leading up to their wedding on July 12.

The sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair, with international pop sensation Justin Bieber delivering a power-packed performance. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Hardik Pandya, among many others, marked their presence at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

As the wedding day approaches, anticipation is building for more spectacular events. The Ambani-Merchant wedding is expected to be a grand affair, with numerous high-profile guests and elaborate celebrations planned over the coming weekend. With the sangeet ceremony setting the bar high, expectations are running high for the main event.