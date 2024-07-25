ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anant-Radhika Post-Wedding: Ambanis Reserve 7-Star Hotel In London; Prince Harry, Boris Johnson To Attend - Reports

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post-wedding celebrations are set to continue at the seven-star Stoke Park Hotel in London. Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, has reserved the entire estate until September. The festivities are expected to feature prominent guests, including Prince Harry and Boris Johnson.

Hyderabad: The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant seem to extend. The latest reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani, the father of the groom and India's richest man, has secured an exclusive reservation for the seven-star Stoke Park Hotel in London until September for the post-wedding festivities. Additionally, sources indicate that notable figures such as Prince Harry and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are anticipated to join in the celebrations.

Anant, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, tied the knot with his longtime partner Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai on July 12. This opulent wedding, which included numerous pre-wedding events, is estimated to have cost around $500 million.

In 2021, Ambani's Reliance Industries acquired the lease for the prestigious Stoke Park estate, paying £57 million. Following the purchase, the 300-acre estate was closed for renovations. Located in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park not only has a mansion but also golf courses and tennis courts. It operates as a grade II-listed seven-star hotel, which is mandated to function as a commercial establishment rather than a private home.

The decision to restrict public access to the hotel, while allowing members of the Ambani family entry, has created tensions between the affluent family and the local council and community. However, Mukesh Ambani seems to have dodged this issue by reserving the hotel for a two-month period, thereby requesting that approximately 850 golf club members refrain from using the facility during this time.

