Anant Ambani Weds Radhika Merchant in a Ceremony Marked by Opulence, Elegance, Glamour, and Tradition

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of Asia's wealthiest man, entered marital bliss with Radhika Merchant, heir to a pharmaceutical empire and his childhood sweetheart, amidst a glamorous affair on July 12. The wedding, dubbed as the 'wedding of the year', attracted a constellation of global celebrities, politicians, and luminaries from Bollywood and South Indian cinema, alongside almost all of India's top cricketers.

Prominent figures such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and business magnates like Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee, and GSK plc CEO Emma Walmsley graced the event.

Celebrity galore at Anant-Radhika wedding (ANI)

Bollywood's elite including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and southern superstars Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu added to the star-studded guest list.

A still from Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding (ANI)

The ceremony, held at Mumbai's Jio World Drive, saw Anant, 29, exchange vows with Radhika, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The celebrations commenced with Anant departing from Antilia, the Ambani family residence, in a resplendent red car adorned with white flowers, heading towards the convention centre where the 'baraat' gathered for the auspicious rituals.

Radhika Merchant makes a regal bride in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble (ANI)

The Ambani family, clad in designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's pastel hues, graced the occasion. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, along with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani, radiated elegance. The guests, both Indian and international, adhered to the dress code, with some adding personal touches like 'Anant's Brigade' messages.

Radhika Merchant stuns in ivory lehenga (ANI)

Celebrations spanned three days, culminating in a grand reception. The Ambanis, known for their lavish affairs, had previously hosted extravagant pre-wedding events including a celebration in Jamnagar with tech billionaires and performances by global icons like Rihanna. A Mediterranean cruise featuring concerts by renowned artists preceded the wedding festivities.

Anant, actively involved in Reliance's energy ventures and the Reliance Foundation, represents the youngest of Mukesh Ambani's three children, all pivotal in the conglomerate's operations. The event attracted dignitaries including former Indian president Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers from several states.

Anant Ambani, in a sherwani adorned with intricate embroidery and accessorised with gold sequined sneakers and a gold elephant brooch, epitomized grace amidst a gathering where tradition and opulence merged seamlessly. The wedding marked a milestone in the Ambani family's legacy of grand celebrations, blending cultural heritage with global flair.