ETV Bharat / entertainment

Anant Ambani Weds Radhika Merchant in a Ceremony Marked by Opulence, Elegance, Glamour, and Tradition

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a breathtaking wedding ceremony. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and the daughter of pharma moguls Viren and Shaila Merchant, exchanged vows in a fairytale-like setting, surrounded by a dazzling array of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a breathtaking wedding ceremony. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and the daughter of pharma moguls Viren and Shaila Merchant, exchanged vows in a fairytale-like setting, surrounded by a dazzling array of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.
Anant Ambani Weds Radhika Merchant (ANI)

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of Asia's wealthiest man, entered marital bliss with Radhika Merchant, heir to a pharmaceutical empire and his childhood sweetheart, amidst a glamorous affair on July 12. The wedding, dubbed as the 'wedding of the year', attracted a constellation of global celebrities, politicians, and luminaries from Bollywood and South Indian cinema, alongside almost all of India's top cricketers.

Prominent figures such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and business magnates like Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee, and GSK plc CEO Emma Walmsley graced the event.

Celebrity galore at Anant-Radhika wedding (ANI)

Bollywood's elite including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and southern superstars Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu added to the star-studded guest list.

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a breathtaking wedding ceremony. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and the daughter of pharma moguls Viren and Shaila Merchant, exchanged vows in a fairytale-like setting, surrounded by a dazzling array of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.
A still from Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding (ANI)

The ceremony, held at Mumbai's Jio World Drive, saw Anant, 29, exchange vows with Radhika, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The celebrations commenced with Anant departing from Antilia, the Ambani family residence, in a resplendent red car adorned with white flowers, heading towards the convention centre where the 'baraat' gathered for the auspicious rituals.

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a breathtaking wedding ceremony. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and the daughter of pharma moguls Viren and Shaila Merchant, exchanged vows in a fairytale-like setting, surrounded by a dazzling array of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.
Radhika Merchant makes a regal bride in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble (ANI)

The Ambani family, clad in designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's pastel hues, graced the occasion. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, along with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani, radiated elegance. The guests, both Indian and international, adhered to the dress code, with some adding personal touches like 'Anant's Brigade' messages.

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a breathtaking wedding ceremony. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and the daughter of pharma moguls Viren and Shaila Merchant, exchanged vows in a fairytale-like setting, surrounded by a dazzling array of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.
Radhika Merchant stuns in ivory lehenga (ANI)

Celebrations spanned three days, culminating in a grand reception. The Ambanis, known for their lavish affairs, had previously hosted extravagant pre-wedding events including a celebration in Jamnagar with tech billionaires and performances by global icons like Rihanna. A Mediterranean cruise featuring concerts by renowned artists preceded the wedding festivities.

Anant, actively involved in Reliance's energy ventures and the Reliance Foundation, represents the youngest of Mukesh Ambani's three children, all pivotal in the conglomerate's operations. The event attracted dignitaries including former Indian president Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers from several states.

Anant Ambani, in a sherwani adorned with intricate embroidery and accessorised with gold sequined sneakers and a gold elephant brooch, epitomized grace amidst a gathering where tradition and opulence merged seamlessly. The wedding marked a milestone in the Ambani family's legacy of grand celebrations, blending cultural heritage with global flair.

Read More

  1. Anant-Radhika Wedding Updates: Styled By Rhea Kapoor, Ms Merchant Looks Magical As Bride In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Lehenga
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: From Events, Venue, Dress Code to Estimated Cost- Everything You Need to Know about the Ambani Extravaganza
  3. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Calm Down Singer Rema Charges Rs 25 Crore For Single Song At Grand Event

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of Asia's wealthiest man, entered marital bliss with Radhika Merchant, heir to a pharmaceutical empire and his childhood sweetheart, amidst a glamorous affair on July 12. The wedding, dubbed as the 'wedding of the year', attracted a constellation of global celebrities, politicians, and luminaries from Bollywood and South Indian cinema, alongside almost all of India's top cricketers.

Prominent figures such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and business magnates like Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee, and GSK plc CEO Emma Walmsley graced the event.

Celebrity galore at Anant-Radhika wedding (ANI)

Bollywood's elite including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and southern superstars Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu added to the star-studded guest list.

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a breathtaking wedding ceremony. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and the daughter of pharma moguls Viren and Shaila Merchant, exchanged vows in a fairytale-like setting, surrounded by a dazzling array of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.
A still from Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding (ANI)

The ceremony, held at Mumbai's Jio World Drive, saw Anant, 29, exchange vows with Radhika, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The celebrations commenced with Anant departing from Antilia, the Ambani family residence, in a resplendent red car adorned with white flowers, heading towards the convention centre where the 'baraat' gathered for the auspicious rituals.

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a breathtaking wedding ceremony. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and the daughter of pharma moguls Viren and Shaila Merchant, exchanged vows in a fairytale-like setting, surrounded by a dazzling array of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.
Radhika Merchant makes a regal bride in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble (ANI)

The Ambani family, clad in designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's pastel hues, graced the occasion. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, along with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani, radiated elegance. The guests, both Indian and international, adhered to the dress code, with some adding personal touches like 'Anant's Brigade' messages.

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a breathtaking wedding ceremony. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and the daughter of pharma moguls Viren and Shaila Merchant, exchanged vows in a fairytale-like setting, surrounded by a dazzling array of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.
Radhika Merchant stuns in ivory lehenga (ANI)

Celebrations spanned three days, culminating in a grand reception. The Ambanis, known for their lavish affairs, had previously hosted extravagant pre-wedding events including a celebration in Jamnagar with tech billionaires and performances by global icons like Rihanna. A Mediterranean cruise featuring concerts by renowned artists preceded the wedding festivities.

Anant, actively involved in Reliance's energy ventures and the Reliance Foundation, represents the youngest of Mukesh Ambani's three children, all pivotal in the conglomerate's operations. The event attracted dignitaries including former Indian president Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers from several states.

Anant Ambani, in a sherwani adorned with intricate embroidery and accessorised with gold sequined sneakers and a gold elephant brooch, epitomized grace amidst a gathering where tradition and opulence merged seamlessly. The wedding marked a milestone in the Ambani family's legacy of grand celebrations, blending cultural heritage with global flair.

Read More

  1. Anant-Radhika Wedding Updates: Styled By Rhea Kapoor, Ms Merchant Looks Magical As Bride In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Lehenga
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: From Events, Venue, Dress Code to Estimated Cost- Everything You Need to Know about the Ambani Extravaganza
  3. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Calm Down Singer Rema Charges Rs 25 Crore For Single Song At Grand Event
Last Updated : 13 hours ago

TAGGED:

ANANT RADHIKA WEDDING UDPATESANANT AMBANIRADHIKA MERCHANTANANT AMBANI WEDS RADHIKA MERCHANT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.