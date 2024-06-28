Anant-Radhika Wedding: From Nita Ambani's Saree Shopping in Varanasi, Viral Wedding Invite to Eminent Guests - a Glimpse of Grandeur

Hyderabad: The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is around the corner. Following the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar and the recent cruise, the couple will marry at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. With wedding preparations having begun, a video of Nita Ambani shopping for sarees in a shop has gone viral.

Nita Ambani was sighted visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to offer Lord Shiva the wedding invitation. After that, Nita was seen ordering sarees in a shop. She was accompanied by three police officers for security while shopping for sarees. The former actor looked stunning in a pink saree with a huge neckpiece and her hair wrapped into a bun.

Anant AMbani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invite (ANI)

She met loom owners and artisans in Varanasi and bought around 50-60 sarees. Nita also paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings and presented Lord Shiva with the first wedding invitation of her son Anant. In the meantime, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation has been revealed, providing insight into the preparations for the high-profile event. A video uploaded by one of the recipients of Anant and Radhika's wedding invitation card provides a thorough look at the lavish invitation.

The invitation is sealed in a huge, elegantly designed orange box. The box's top features an image of Lord Vishnu with Goddess Lakshmi in his heart and a Vishnu Shloka printed around it. Inside the box, intricate embroidery depicts Vaikund, the residence of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The box also plays the Vishnu mantra once opened to enhance the spiritual atmosphere. The formal invitation, or Nimantran Patra, is accompanied by a little envelope with a handwritten note from the Ambani family.

Apart from the main invitation, there is a little orange box containing a travel mandir, which is compact and portable. The gift also includes a dorukha pashmina shawl, which was handcrafted by craftsmen in Kashmir and features gorgeous colours. A few days ago, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to his son Anant Ambani's wedding, scheduled on July 12. The entrepreneur, along with the soon-to-be groom and bride, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, met with Shinde and extended their wedding invitations.

The main ceremonies will begin on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, and guests are invited in traditional Indian costume. The festivities will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The last celebration, Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, is slated for Sunday, July 14.